CM Omar Abdullah Rushes To Jammu After Pakistan's Failed Drone Attacks

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rushed to Jammu to assess the situation after Pakistan's failed drone attacks on Jammu on Thursday.

File photo of Omar Abdullah
File photo of Omar Abdullah (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2025 at 7:38 AM IST

1 Min Read

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah left for Jammu early Friday to take stock of the situation following last night's failed drone attack by Pakistan. India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.

"Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night's failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division," Abdullah said in a post on X. He also said the government will review the decision to shut schools on Monday. The situation at the time will determine if the closure is extended and, if so, for how long, the chief minister said.

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Thursday ordered the closure of schools for the next two days in view of the prevailing situation. Sirens and numerous explosions were reported in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla and Kupwara and several other places on Thursday night. After the Indian military foiled the Pakistani attempts, the defence ministry said India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people".

