J&K Transport Commissioner Stands By Its Order Of Fixed Rate For E-Rickshaw

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government stood by its order on fixing fares for e-rickshaw as Jammu and Kashmir Transport Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan insisted that this has been done after following the due process. He has made it clear that increasing the fare is the sole prerogative of the transport department and anybody having any concerns should give in writing.

While talking to ETV Bharat, the transport commissioner spoke on a variety of issues concerning the general public including the recent issue about fixed fare for e-rickshaws.

"The rates fixed in July were done by following a due process. We had received complaints that e-rickshaws are charging passengers exorbitantly and to provide relief to customers and also to ensure that there is no loss to the commercial activity, rates already notified have been reiterated,” Mahajan said.

He maintained that the e-rickshaw will have to charge Rs 10 per kilometre per e-rickshaw. “Initially by mistake, I had mentioned Rs 10 per km per person but I clarify again that they will have to charge Rs 10 per km per e-rickshaw,” the transport commissioner said.

Commenting on the concerns raised by the e-rickshaw association of Kashmir, he said, “If anybody has any concerns he should give it in writing and we will examine that and if found suitable we will send the same to the government.”

The transport commissioner informed us that soon a drive will be launched to check the complaints about other rickshaws who charge exorbitantly. “Rates for petrol rickshaws are already fixed and they have to have meters. There were complaints about them not following the fixed pattern and soon a drive will be launched and I will speak to IG traffic also to ensure that these rickshaws also follow the laid down rules,” Mahajan said.

When asked about other commercial vehicles charging extra to passengers, he said that passengers will have to talk to the operators first and ask them to follow the fare fixed by the high-powered committee of the government. After that one can complain to the assistant road transport officer of the concerned district and can also talk to the district magistrate about it.

Commenting on the chances of starting e-buses for inter-district connectivity, he said that at present e-buses are being run by the smart city of Jammu and Srinagar. “There are limitations of e-buses and if these buses are capable of running inter-district as well, they will also run in the future,” he added.

The transport commissioner J&K said that the scrapping policy of the government is aimed at phasing out buses, minibuses and matadors who have been working for 15 years or more. “They can apply after following certain procedures but they will not get Rs 5 lakh cash or 16 per cent of the basic prices of the vehicle. When they opt for a new vehicle and if his scrap is approved, the amount could be adjusted in the loan amount,” he added.