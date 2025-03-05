Jammu and Kashmir: Work Underway To Upgrade National Highway 144A

Jammu: Work is underway to upgrade National Highway 144A, which connects the Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir with Jammu. The highway serves as the primary surface connectivity link to vital defence establishments and Line of Control locations in these border districts.

As part of the project, the 700-meter-long Nowshera Tunnel is nearing completion. The tunnel will shorten the journey between Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch by approximately six kilometres.

Work is underway at the Nowshera Tunnel on the ational Highway 144A (PTI)

Engineer Barun Kumar said, "This is the Nowshera Tunnel Package 5, a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) project. It includes a 700-meter tunnel and a 300-meter bridge. The Nowshera tunnel is almost ready within one and a half years. The 700-metre tunnel and 300-metre bridge, which is one kilometre in all. It will reduce the distance by 6.5 kilometres. The work started on February 12, 2023, and will be handed over to BRO on March 31, 2025."

According to one of the contractors working on the tunnel, various safety measures have been implemented to protect it from damage.

Khalid, an engineer from Trident Engineering, added, "We have taken the contract for fire-resistant paint, which we have been doing for the past two months. It will be completed in the next 10–15 days. The purpose of the fire-resistant paint is to protect the concrete, tunnel infrastructure, electrical panels, and plumbing systems from fire incidents in our tunnels. This fire-resistant paint is being done to minimize damage caused by fire in the tunnel."

The private firm handling the contract says it will hand over the tunnel to the Border Roads Organisation on March 31.