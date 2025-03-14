Jammu And Kashmir Women To Ride Free On Government Buses from April 1, Transporters Feel Pinch

Srinagar: Come April 1, women in Jammu and Kashmir will enjoy free rides on government-run buses across the Union Territory. This move, announced by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on International Women's Day, aims to empower women by reducing their financial burden and increasing their mobility.

"This move will not only reduce the financial burden on women but also ensure greater mobility and access to opportunities," Omar Abdullah had said. Presenting his government’s first budget in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on March 8, Omar said the service will be available from April 1 this year.

Women in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed this initiative, calling it a step towards their independence. Muqadas Javaid, a university student, expressed her gratitude, saying that free travel will encourage women to travel more without worrying about money. "The Chief Minister's welfare measure will encourage us to travel more in public buses. It no doubt will lead to a financial burden on the government, but that should not compromise quality and safety of our travel," she added.

Seeret, a college student, said the government must sensitise bus conductors that they should not "harass us or ridicule us during the travel". "We should feel safe and be respected during the travel," she said.

The female population in Jammu and Kashmir, as per 2011 census, is 59 lakh that will have increased in the last 14 years. Female literacy is also increasing, which indicates a significant number of women travel for work and education.

However, there are concerns about the impact on the government-run State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC), Smart City buses and private transporters. SRTC's General Manager, Showkat Ahmad, acknowledged that the corporation may face revenue losses but expressed confidence that the government will provide support.

Private transporters, who run a fleet of 4000 big buses in Kashmir are also concerned about the potential impact on their business. However, their anxiety comes with a relief that their fleet is bigger than SRTC and Smart buses. The SRTC and Smart City buses have a fleet of just 400 buses, which run between districts and within cities, respectively.

Shabir Matt, President of the Bus Transporters Union, which runs 1000 buses in Kashmir, said the free ride will not impact their revenue. "Our buses run between and within districts throughout the day. SRTC buses have specific timing and their number is also less," Matt said.

Sheikh Yousuf, president of the mini-buses union, said the free service is going to hit their sector in Srinagar and Jammu cities where Smart City buses are operating. "The union runs 800 buses in Srinagar city and 2000 in the rest of the valley. In Srinagar and Jammu cities, where Smart City buses have already caused us losses, we will face more brunt," Yousuf said.