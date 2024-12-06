Srinagar Shivers At Minus 4.1 Degrees Celsius, Padder Records -8.4°C

Jammu: With dry weather prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, the summer capital Srinagar shivered at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius and Padder area of Kishtwar district recorded the lowest temperature in Jammu and Kashmir with the temperature dropping to minus 8.4 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The Zojila Pass, which connects Kashmir valley to Ladakh, recorded minus 18 degree Celsius temperature. The temperature, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials in Srinagar, will continue to fall as the dry weather is prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir and north India.

According to IMD officials, Qazigund recorded minimum temperature at minus 4.4, Pahalgam minus 6.5, Kupwara minus 3.4, Kokernag minus 2.4, Gulmarg minus 4.3, Sonamarg minus 6.2, Anantnag minus 6.3, Ganderbal minus 3,6, Pulwama minus 6.3, Bandipore minus 4.6, Budgam minus 4.6, Baramulla minus 3.3, Kulgam minus 3.8, Shopian minus 6.6 and Larnoo minus 7.0 degree Celsius. In Jammu region, Jammu recorded 8.6 degree minimum temperature, Banihal minus 2.6, Batite 1.9, Katra 4.3, Bhaderwah 0.3, Kishtwar 2.2, Kathya 7.4, Ramban 8.1 Samba 3.7, Udhampur 3.5, Poonch 5.5 and Rajouri 3.0 degree Celsius.

Leh city of Ladakh union territory recoded the minimum temperature of minus 10.4 degree Celsius. With the fall of minimum temperature, water bodies in different areas of Kashmir valley are likely to bear adverse impact and people, whose bread and butter is dependent on the farming in Dal Lake, are expected to bear more difficulties due to the low temperatures.