J&K Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Smooth Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which will kick off from July 3 and continue till August 9, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police have issued an advisory for the initial cut-off timing for pilgrims.

Strict cut-off timings have been fixed for yatra convoys, non-convoy pilgrims, and tourist vehicles travelling between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley, to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

According to the advisory, the cut-off timing for departure from Jammu towards Kashmir for Baltal has been fixed at 4 am and departure from Lamber (Banihal) towards Baltal is 10 am. The departure time from Manigam Ganderbal towards Baltal is 5 pm, and for convoys returning from Baltal, the last vehicle must leave the base camp by 6 am.

For convoys on the Pahalgam route, all vehicles must cross Mir Bazar by 4 pm and from Lamber Banihal to Pahalgam at 11:30 am. All non-convoy pilgrims and tourists must travel strictly between 7 am to 6 pm, as movement of yatris beyond that will not be allowed. Any pilgrim or tourist vehicle found moving after the cut-off time will be halted and directed to the nearest camp by security forces.

Meanwhile, other key restrictions include that no yatri or tourist vehicle will be allowed from Baltal, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, or Gulmarg routes towards Srinagar after designated hours. Similarly, no movement of traffic will be allowed from Srinagar towards Gulmarg after 10 am. It says the cut-off timings for Nagrota in Jammu and Jakheni in Udhampur have been fixed at 12 pm and 1 pm, respectively.

Notably, these instructions apply only to yatra and tourist vehicles. Separate traffic advisories will be issued for heavy motor vehicles, light motor vehicles, and security forces convoys daily.