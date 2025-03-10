Jammu and Kashmir: Tourists Will See New Varieties Of Tulips At Tulip Garden Srinagar This Year

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Asia's largest Tulip Garden, located at the foothills of Zabarwan Hills and near Dal Lake, is witnessing a hustle and bustle as gardeners are currently busy with watering, digging, and other maintenance tasks for the tulip plants.

Covering approximately 600 kanals of land, the Tulip Garden has planted 1.7 million tulip bulbs, imported from Switzerland, Holland, and other foreign countries. These tulips are planted during the coldest months of winter, November and December. Then, depending on the climate, the colorful tulips bloom in the garden by the last week of March.

What preparations are being made before opening the Tulip Garden to tourists? Will there be anything new this year? How many new varieties of tulips will be planted?

Asif Ahmad Itoo, the officer in charge of the Tulip Garden, revealed that with the arrival of spring, the garden will feature 74 colorful varieties of tulips, alongside daffodils, hyacinths, muscari flowers, and decorative trees, all of which will be major attractions for tourists.

He further said that more gardeners are working tirelessly at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden to enhance its beauty before the official opening. He stated that if the weather remains favorable and temperatures stay above 15 degrees Celsius, the tulip bulbs will bloom soon. He, however, clarified that the government will decide the official opening date. If everything goes as planned, the Gul Lala Garden will open in the last week of March, marking the beginning of the tourist season a month earlier than usual.

During the Tulip Festival, music and other cultural programs will be organised to entertain both local and foreign tourists. The Department of Floriculture, in collaboration with the Tourism Department, has finalised all preparations for these events.

Itoo mentioned that the garden remains open for at least a month, allowing tourists and locals to visit and enjoy its beauty. However, tulips are very delicate, with a lifespan of only 15 to 17 days, depending on the variety and climatic conditions. If the weather remains cool, their lifespan can be extended. However, if temperatures rise above 20 degrees Celsius, the flowers will wilt faster.

In response to a question, Itoo reiterated that the opening of Tulip Garden in the last week of March will officially kickstart the tourist season at least a month earlier. In 2024, over 400,000 tourists visited the garden. With this in mind, not only those in the tourism industry but also gardeners are eagerly anticipating a successful tourist season, hoping that both domestic and foreign visitors will appreciate their hard work.

While expressing optimism, he said that like in previous years, local, national, and international tourists will visit the garden to enjoy its breathtaking views. There is also hope that a record number of tourists will visit the Tulip Garden this year.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, formerly known as Siraj Bagh, was opened to the public in 2008 by the then Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad.