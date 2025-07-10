ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Tourism Bouncing Back Despite Pahalgam Attack, Says CM Omar Abdullah

: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attends the inauguration of TTF (Travel & Tourism Fair), at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata on Thursday. ( ANI )

Kolkata: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that though 2025 was not easy considering the Pahalgam terror attack, the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir has started bouncing back. While admitting that the tourists have an area of concern over the Pahalgam massacre, he assured that all necessary actions have been adopted to ensure the safety and security of the tourists there.

He said that his assurance could be vouched for by the tourists who visited and returned from Pahalgam recently.

CM Abdullah also claimed that there had been a noticeable increase in the number of flights to Jammu and Kashmir, especially for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking at a travel and tourism event in Kolkata, Omar Abdullah also complimented the role of the Mamata government and the people from West Bengal in expressing solidarity towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The people of West Bengal have always been with us. Our relationship goes a long way, and the basis of this relationship is trust and affection. West Bengal had always stood beside Jammu and Kashmir both politically and economically," he said.

CM Abdullah expressed gratitude for her empathetic stance during the state's trying times and sowing seeds for a promising partnership in trade, tourism, and industrialisation that could soon transform the scenic landscapes of J&K into a hotspot for West Bengal tourists.

"I thank West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her sympathy towards the people of J&K. In 2019, during a challenging political period, Didi expressed her concerns, stating that whatever was happening was wrong. After the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Didi sent a team from here to assist those affected by the shelling," Omar said during a joint press conference with West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee.