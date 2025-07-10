Jammu And Kashmir Tourism Bouncing Back Despite Pahalgam Attack, Says CM Omar Abdullah

Kolkata: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that though 2025 was not easy considering the Pahalgam terror attack, the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir has started bouncing back. While admitting that the tourists have an area of concern over the Pahalgam massacre, he assured that all necessary actions have been adopted to ensure the safety and security of the tourists there.
He said that his assurance could be vouched for by the tourists who visited and returned from Pahalgam recently.
CM Abdullah also claimed that there had been a noticeable increase in the number of flights to Jammu and Kashmir, especially for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
Speaking at a travel and tourism event in Kolkata, Omar Abdullah also complimented the role of the Mamata government and the people from West Bengal in expressing solidarity towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"The people of West Bengal have always been with us. Our relationship goes a long way, and the basis of this relationship is trust and affection. West Bengal had always stood beside Jammu and Kashmir both politically and economically," he said.
CM Abdullah expressed gratitude for her empathetic stance during the state's trying times and sowing seeds for a promising partnership in trade, tourism, and industrialisation that could soon transform the scenic landscapes of J&K into a hotspot for West Bengal tourists.
"I thank West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her sympathy towards the people of J&K. In 2019, during a challenging political period, Didi expressed her concerns, stating that whatever was happening was wrong. After the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Didi sent a team from here to assist those affected by the shelling," Omar said during a joint press conference with West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee.
CM Abdullah was referencing the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which led to the removal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status; the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists; and the subsequent retaliatory Operation Sindoor.
CM Abdullah arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday to take part in the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) travel trade show Kolkata 2025.
He also expressed hope that the two states would work more closely in trade, industrialisation, and tourism, inviting her to visit J&K.
Abudullah said, "I came here to thank her for all of this and invite her to Jammu and Kashmir. I have been her guest many times. We hope J&K and West Bengal work together more closely in trade, industrialisation and tourism."
In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted the invitation to visit Jammu and Kashmir after the upcoming Pooja festival.
CM Banerjee said, "I have accepted his invitation to visit J&K. After the Pooja festival, I will try to be there. We are ready to help Kashmir. Our tourists should visit Kashmir; there is nothing to be afraid of. The government should also ensure that all tourists are provided with security. It is a very important part of our nation, and it is very beautiful."
Expressing personal admiration for the region, Banerjee added, "I am a great fan of Kashmir. I love Kashmir, and it is my heart-pounding love for all my Kashmiri brothers and sisters." (With Agency Inputs)
