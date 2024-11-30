Jammu And Kashmir Sees 12 killings In November; 2024 Death Toll Reaches 121

Srinagar: Three civilians, one security forces personnel, and eight militants were among the twelve killings reported in Jammu and Kashmir during November 2024. November accounts for almost 10 percent of the 121 killings that have occurred so far this year.

Despite a surge in killings during June and July, according to data from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the total number of casualties in 2024 is still far lower than the 4,011 fatalities in the year 2001, a peak militancy year, which included 2,345 militants, 628 security forces personnel, and 1,024 civilians.

The data showed that the first five months of 2024 were significantly calmer than the rest of the year. Two civilians were killed in February, while one militant was killed by security personnel in January. There were two civilian killings reported in March, the same number as the month before. 14 people were killed in April and May this year. While five militants, one security force personnel, and one civilian were killed in May; April had reported deaths of four militants and three civilians.

With 21 casualties recorded, June was the deadliest during the first half of 2024. Those killed in June included nine civilians, one security force personnel, and eleven militants. July, however, recorded 27 killings while becoming the deadliest month of the year. July saw the killings of 14 security forces personnel and 13 militants. Pertinently, no civilian was killed in July.

After the deadliest July, 11 people including a civilian, one unidentified, four security forces personnel, and five militants were killed in August. September too saw a slight rise in the killings at 13, including ten militants and three security forces personnel. October recorded 18 casualties, making it the third deadliest month of 2024. This included a significant number of civilian killings (10), alongside six militants and two security forces personnel. So far 31 civilians, 26 security forces personnel, one unidentified and 63 militants have been killed in 2024.