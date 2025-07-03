J-K: Search Operation For Terrorists Continues In Chatroo Area Of Kishtwar

Jammu: After making initial contact with hiding terrorists, security forces have launched a manhunt to track them down amid dense forest cover in the Kanzal Mandu area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The contact was established minutes before dusk on Wednesday, and the exchange of fire occurred for around half an hour.

An intelligence officer told ETV Bharat that due to dense forest area and darkness, the search operation was halted for the night and a cordon was put in place. The search operations resumed on Thursday morning.

"With the first light of the day, the search operation resumed on the day, but terrorists have managed to give a slip taking advantage of darkness and forest cover. The search operation is currently underway, and a manhunt has been launched to track them down at the earliest," the official said.

On Wednesday night, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps spokesman posted on X, "Op CHHATRU - based on specific intelligence, a joint search operation was underway in Kanzal Mandu, Kishtwar. Contact has been established with the terrorists, and operations are in progress."

