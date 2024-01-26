Loading...

J&K: Republic day celebrated with fervour amid tight security

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

Updated : Jan 26, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the main Republic Day event in Jammu. Stringent security measures were made across the State. The administration had asked the principals of all educational institutions to share geo-tagged pictures and videos as evidence of the 75th R-Day celebrations held in schools and offices in the State.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : Amid tight security, the 75th Republic Day celebrations were held today in Jammu and Kashmir, with the main event held in Jammu district while the local parades were conducted in the respective districts by the authorities. There was no Internet shutdown or restrictions on public movement while stringent security measures were made across Jammu and Kashmir.

J and K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the main event in Jammu, while his lone advisor R R Bhatnagar led the celebrations in the Kashmir valley. In the rest of the districts, celebrations were led by the chairpersons of the District Development Council. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had directed all its departments and schools to celebrate the day with fervour.

Administration had asked the principals of all educational institutions to share geo tagged pictures and videos as evidence of the celebrations in schools and other offices. At the venues, school children performed cultural and musical events to enthrall guests and attendees.

The Kashmir administration had invited common people to the functions without needing any security passes. However, due to extreme cold of the Chillai Kalan, people preferred to remain indoors. A large number of people arrived at the venue of the R-Day celebrations in Srinagar, Jammu, Valley and other places.

