Over 5000 Evacuated In Flood-Hit Jammu; Kashmir Dodges 2014 Deluge For Now

By Amir Tantray/Mir Farhat

Jammu/Srinagar: Amid the prevailing flood situation in Jammu, authorities evacuated over 5000 people in the region to safer places even as the government ruled out a flood threat in the Kashmir valley, where parts in twin southern districts were submerged in the floodwaters on Wednesday.

Rain and Flood fury

Jammu division continued to remain on the edge after thousands of people had to be evacuated to safer places due to increased water levels in different rivers across the region. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that more than 5000 people had to be evacuated to safer places.

In a post on X, Sinha wrote, "More than 5000 people were evacuated from low-lying flooded areas to safety. Army, NDRF and SDRF are working in coordination with Div Com's office and we are ensuring that there is adequate supply of relief materials and all possible assistance is being given to those affected. (sic)"

"Spoke to Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar and other Senior Officials and took stock of flood situation and rescue and relief Operations. Directed the officials for restoration of power, communication, water supply on priority in areas where flood water is receding," he added.

A flooded area in the Jammu region in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The LG has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir. "Briefed Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon'ble HM Shri Amit Shah Ji on the flood situation. Relief and rescue work is underway in various Districts and I've directed officials for maximum readiness & presence of staff at their posts to respond to emergency situations, (sic)," he said in another post on X.

LG Announces Ex-gratia To NoK Of Victims

The Lieutenant Governor announced ex-gratia relief to the families of the deceased. He said the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the administration are extending all the necessary assistance to the affected families.

"The Shrine Board's policy provides for an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of any individual who dies in an unfortunate incident. An additional Rs 4 lakh will be provided from SDRF," a statement from Raj Bhavan said. The latest among the rain-affected areas is the Warwan area of Kishtwar district, where flash floods hit Margi village, in which more than 100 houses have been damaged, and over 1000 people had to be evacuated to safety. Margi is the biggest village in the Warwan tehsil of Kishtwar district, inhabited by around 1800 people.

A flooded area in the Jammu region in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Sheikh Zafar, District Development Councilor (DDC) from Marwah told ETV Bharat that the flash flood in the local Marusudar stream has caused widespread damage in the village of Warwan, washing away around 30 houses completely, and 70 to 80 houses have been partially damaged.

A rescue operation has been launched by the local administration whereas no official from district headquarters could reach the area due to bad weather and closure of all roads, Zafar said. Another local resident, Muzaffar Ahmad, said that the flash flood damaged standing lentil and maize crops while sheep and cattle were washed away.

Jammu and Kashmir is bearing the brunt of the bad weather and continuous rainfall. Winter capital Jammu has been flooded as Tawi river is in spate due to which thousands of people had to be evacuated to safer places. In Doda the district four people were killed in heavy rain and flash floods whereas over 30 pilgrims were killed in a landslide en route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Katra area of Reasi district.

Jammu recorded the highest ever rainfall in August in 24 hours with 380 mm

All the major roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Jammu-Pathankot national highway and other internal highways and roads, continue to remain shut. Most of the train services from Jammu to other parts of the country were cancelled except two trains bearing number - 15656 (Jammu to Darbhanga) and 14804 (Jammu to Suratgarh) with over 1000 and over 800 passengers, respectively.

"In view of prevailing circumstances, 15656 and 14804 departed Jammu with around 1000+ and 800+ passengers. Other trains won't be able to be run and will remain cancelled," Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM) said.

A flooded area in the Jammu region in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

"Now no more down train from Jammu today unless circumstances dictate safe train operations," he added. Mobile and internet connectivity in the Jammu region remained affected whereas in Chenab valley, where the rain had wrecked havoc and four people had died, mobile calling and data remained shut, and it was only in the afternoon only Airtel mobile and data services were resumed.

In different areas of Jammu, the Indian Army launched rescue and relief operations including in the Makwal area where Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were stuck in the flood waters. A flood relief column of Jammu-based White Knight Corps, in concert with BSF Jammu, was deployed late night on August 26 to rescue stranded BSF personnel in the general area of Makwal, Lt. Col. Suneel Bhartwal, Jammu-based defence spokesperson, said. He said the team evacuated nine civilians, including children, trapped in inundated homes and relocated them to secure locations.

No Imminent Flood Threat In Kashmir, Says Govt

In the Kashmir valley, where the rising water level in the Jhelum panicked the locals, the authorities ruled out any imminent threat of a major flood.

As per the latest information from the Irrigation & Flood Control department, the water level in Jhelum and its tributaries is receding as the weather has started to improve. A government spokesman said in a statement said the Meteorological department officials had informed the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir in a meeting that there was currently no imminent flood threat, as the weather is expected to improve later in the evening today.

The IFC said that the gauge reading at 6:00 PM today in the river Jehlum at Sangam was 23.72 ft, two feet above the flood danger mark, MunshiBagh in Srinagar at 20.95ft (1 foot above the danger mark), Asham in Bandipora at 11.41 ft (3 feet below the flood mark).

The water level in the tributaries of the Jehlum, including Vishow Nallah at Khudwani were 8.22 meters (one meter up than the danger mark), Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi in Shopian two meter down than the flood mark at 3.14, Lidder Nallah at Batkoot in Pahalgam at 0.72m, down than the flood mark and Sindh Nallah at Doderhama in Ganderbal district 1.71 meters (two meters down the flood mark).

Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut On Thursday

Meanwhile, Education and Health Minister Sakina Itoo said schools, colleges and universities will remain closed on Thursday. She said health and medical education employees have been directed to remain alert in case of any eventuality.

The district administrators have also issued advisories for the residents to remain alert and stay away from water bodies due to high water levels.

The Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology, Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today chaired a high-level meeting to review the flood preparedness and response mechanism across Jammu and Kashmir has asked for effective inter-departmental coordination, resource mobilisation, and the establishment of clear communication channels for prompt rescue and relief operations.

Amid flood alert in Kashmir, several low-lying areas in the valley's southern district of Anantnag and Pulwama were submerged in the floodwaters. Two people died in a rain-related incident, while dozens of nomads were rescued by the local administration.

According to the locals, the Anantnag town and dozens of its nearby villages were submerged by the overflowing Jhelum River, which meanders through the region. The driver and conductor of a vehicle died due to electric shock on Tuesday evening when a live wire fell down on them as they were evacuating goods from a shop in Anantnag town.

While people were fleeing to the safer locations in the flood-hit areas, the administration, in assistance with the police, SDRF teams were evacuating people trapped in the flood to the safer areas in Anantnag and Pulwama, where several nomads were trapped in floods on the river banks.

"Dozens of nomads were rescued from the river banks to a nearby school for safety in Chersoo village in Pulwama," locals said.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by flash floods in several areas has damaged a bridge in Kandiwara village in Shangus area, while several approach roads were damaged in Anantnag district. Electric poles and water pipelines were also damaged in several low-lying areas.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Faz-lul- Haseeb said 49 mobile dewatering pumps had been deployed in waterlogged areas across the city.

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg has directed the officials for immediate clearance of debris from roads affected by landslides, facilitating the movement of emergency services and supplies. Garg directed that all departments must remain on high alert and work in close coordination to ensure public safety and a prompt response to any emerging situation.