J&K Polls: 23 Government Officials Suspended, Rs 130 Crore Seized In Violation Of MCC Guidelines

Jammu: The Jammu-Kashmir State Election Commission suspended 23 government officials and seized a total of Rs 130 crores through enforcement agencies in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines during the Jammu-Kashmir assembly polls. As per the state election commission office, 20 employees had also been transferred from their incumbent offices to offices in other tehsils and districts against whom complaints were registered for acting in favour of a political party.

Besides these, the commission had also disengaged six contractual and ad hoc employees for the violation of MCC guidelines. Meanwhile, the election office had further informed that a total of Rs 130 crore was seized by different enforcement agencies, with the Police Department making the highest seizure of Rs 107.50 crore, followed by the Central Goods and Services Tax Department with Rs 9.88 crore, the State Goods and Services Tax Department with Rs 8.03 crore, the Narcotics Control Bureau with Rs 2.06 crore, the Income Tax Department with Rs 87 lakh and the State Excise Department with Rs 50 lakh throughout the election in the region till now.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of J&K, PK Pole, about 7,088 permissions were given to different political parties and candidates regarding rallies, processions, opening of party offices, vehicles, display of banners, flags, pamphlets, hoardings, street corner meetings, door-to-door canvassing, helicopters, video vans, vehicle permissions for star campaigners, and party office bearers.

Pole further stated that out of 1263 MCC violations reported to date, 600 stands closed after the probe and appropriate action was taken against them. Meanwhile, 364 cases are still under investigation, which will also be disposed of soon, the CEO said. He also mentioned that 115 notices still stand issued against candidates, political parties, media houses and others for reported MCC violations. The enforcement agencies also registered 32 FIRs about carrying drugs, cash and illegal liquor, the CEO informed.

