ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Polls: 23 Government Officials Suspended, Rs 130 Crore Seized In Violation Of MCC Guidelines

author img

By ANI

Published : 2 hours ago

23 government officials in Jammu and Kashmir have been suspended by the State Election Commission for violating the guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct during the assembly polls. Additionally, the election office has reported that a total of Rs. 130 crore has been seized by various enforcement agencies.

Voting for the second phase of the J&K Assembly elections
Voting for the second phase of the J&K Assembly elections (ANI)

Jammu: The Jammu-Kashmir State Election Commission suspended 23 government officials and seized a total of Rs 130 crores through enforcement agencies in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines during the Jammu-Kashmir assembly polls. As per the state election commission office, 20 employees had also been transferred from their incumbent offices to offices in other tehsils and districts against whom complaints were registered for acting in favour of a political party.

Besides these, the commission had also disengaged six contractual and ad hoc employees for the violation of MCC guidelines. Meanwhile, the election office had further informed that a total of Rs 130 crore was seized by different enforcement agencies, with the Police Department making the highest seizure of Rs 107.50 crore, followed by the Central Goods and Services Tax Department with Rs 9.88 crore, the State Goods and Services Tax Department with Rs 8.03 crore, the Narcotics Control Bureau with Rs 2.06 crore, the Income Tax Department with Rs 87 lakh and the State Excise Department with Rs 50 lakh throughout the election in the region till now.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of J&K, PK Pole, about 7,088 permissions were given to different political parties and candidates regarding rallies, processions, opening of party offices, vehicles, display of banners, flags, pamphlets, hoardings, street corner meetings, door-to-door canvassing, helicopters, video vans, vehicle permissions for star campaigners, and party office bearers.

Pole further stated that out of 1263 MCC violations reported to date, 600 stands closed after the probe and appropriate action was taken against them. Meanwhile, 364 cases are still under investigation, which will also be disposed of soon, the CEO said. He also mentioned that 115 notices still stand issued against candidates, political parties, media houses and others for reported MCC violations. The enforcement agencies also registered 32 FIRs about carrying drugs, cash and illegal liquor, the CEO informed.

Read More

  1. Seizures Worth Rs 130 Cr Made During Jammu Kashmir Assembly Polls: Chief Electoral Officer
  2. PM Modi To Address 'BJP Sankalp Maha Rally' In Jammu Kashmir Today

Jammu: The Jammu-Kashmir State Election Commission suspended 23 government officials and seized a total of Rs 130 crores through enforcement agencies in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines during the Jammu-Kashmir assembly polls. As per the state election commission office, 20 employees had also been transferred from their incumbent offices to offices in other tehsils and districts against whom complaints were registered for acting in favour of a political party.

Besides these, the commission had also disengaged six contractual and ad hoc employees for the violation of MCC guidelines. Meanwhile, the election office had further informed that a total of Rs 130 crore was seized by different enforcement agencies, with the Police Department making the highest seizure of Rs 107.50 crore, followed by the Central Goods and Services Tax Department with Rs 9.88 crore, the State Goods and Services Tax Department with Rs 8.03 crore, the Narcotics Control Bureau with Rs 2.06 crore, the Income Tax Department with Rs 87 lakh and the State Excise Department with Rs 50 lakh throughout the election in the region till now.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of J&K, PK Pole, about 7,088 permissions were given to different political parties and candidates regarding rallies, processions, opening of party offices, vehicles, display of banners, flags, pamphlets, hoardings, street corner meetings, door-to-door canvassing, helicopters, video vans, vehicle permissions for star campaigners, and party office bearers.

Pole further stated that out of 1263 MCC violations reported to date, 600 stands closed after the probe and appropriate action was taken against them. Meanwhile, 364 cases are still under investigation, which will also be disposed of soon, the CEO said. He also mentioned that 115 notices still stand issued against candidates, political parties, media houses and others for reported MCC violations. The enforcement agencies also registered 32 FIRs about carrying drugs, cash and illegal liquor, the CEO informed.

Read More

  1. Seizures Worth Rs 130 Cr Made During Jammu Kashmir Assembly Polls: Chief Electoral Officer
  2. PM Modi To Address 'BJP Sankalp Maha Rally' In Jammu Kashmir Today

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU AND KASHMIRMODEL CODE OF CONDUCT GUIDELINESJAMMU AND KASHMIR ASSEMBLY POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.