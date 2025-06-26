ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Political Parties Pledge Support To Amarnath Yatra At LG's All-Party Meet

Leaders of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir attend an all-party meeting convened by LG Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, pledging support for the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. ( Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir political parties unanimously pledged their support to the safe and successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine next month. This comes at an all-party meeting hosted by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar for seeking their cooperation and support for the successful conduct of Yatra.

The Hindu pilgrimage to the cave shrine starts from July 3 and will end on August 9 amid three-tier security arrangements. The extraordinary security measures, including the suspension of chopper service, come in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

“The leaders of all political parties are members of the Jammu & Kashmir family, and I believe pilgrimage to Amarnath is the socio-cultural responsibility of this family. We must walk shoulder to shoulder with a resolve to welcome all devotees and make Amarnath Yatra a huge success,” Sinha told the gathering, which included Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour and was held at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, saw leaders from all the main political parties, including the ruling National Conference, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, CPIM, Peoples Democratic Party, J&K Peoples Conference, J&K Apni Party and J&K People’s Democratic Front.

National Conference provincial president Showkat Ahmad Mir said he told the gathering that the Amarnath Yatra is not new for Kashmiris and they have always supported it even before 1947.

The NC leader highlighted the example of brotherhood when the Amarnath Yatra was hit by a calamity, resulting in the death of over 200 Hindu pilgrims in 1996.

“Muslims arranged cremation of the Hindu pilgrims,” he said and added that the meeting was a ‘cordial’ and everyone was given a chance to speak.