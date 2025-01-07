ETV Bharat / bharat

J-K CM Abdullah Meets Finance Minister Sitharaman

JK CM Omar Abdullah met FM Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi as part of pre-Budget consultations.

J-K CM Abdullah Meets Finance Minister Sitharaman
File- FM Nirmala Sitharaman and J-K CM Abdullah (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here as part of pre-Budget consultations, officials said.

The meeting at Sitharaman's North Block office went on for more than 30 minutes and was "cordial", they said. The finance minister is scheduled to present the Union Budget on February 1.

This is the second meeting between the two leaders in two months. Abdullah called on Sitharaman in November for his first meeting with the finance minister since taking charge as Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here as part of pre-Budget consultations, officials said.

The meeting at Sitharaman's North Block office went on for more than 30 minutes and was "cordial", they said. The finance minister is scheduled to present the Union Budget on February 1.

This is the second meeting between the two leaders in two months. Abdullah called on Sitharaman in November for his first meeting with the finance minister since taking charge as Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIRMALA SITHARAMANJAMMU AND KASHMIROMAR ABDULLAH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.