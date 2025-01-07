J-K CM Abdullah Meets Finance Minister Sitharaman

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here as part of pre-Budget consultations, officials said.

The meeting at Sitharaman's North Block office went on for more than 30 minutes and was "cordial", they said. The finance minister is scheduled to present the Union Budget on February 1.

This is the second meeting between the two leaders in two months. Abdullah called on Sitharaman in November for his first meeting with the finance minister since taking charge as Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.