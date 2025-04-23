ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu and Kashmir Observes Total Shutdown After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is observing a complete shutdown on Wednesday, a day after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow that left at least 28 civilians—mostly tourists—dead and several others injured. The call for bandh has drawn widespread support across political, religious, and civil society lines.

In the wake of the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday evening and was briefed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Late last night, Shah chaired a high-level security meeting at Raj Bhavan, which was attended by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, DGP Nalin Prabhat, and other senior officials. He is scheduled to visit the attack site in Pahalgam today.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the assault “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.” Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said: "I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased."

In another post, he added: "The death toll is still being ascertained so I don’t want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

Valley Shuts Down in Protest

The shutdown is being observed across Kashmir and Jammu regions, with all markets, schools, transport services, and private institutions closed. From political parties to religious organizations and trade associations, condemnation has been unanimous.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, head of the Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter): "Whoever kills an innocent soul… it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. Another day of carnage in the blood-soaked history of Kashmir. Such gruesomeness is abhorred in Islam. We appeal to people of Jammu Kashmir to peacefully protest this heinous crime by a shutdown.”

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also appealed for unity in grief: "I appeal all Kashmiris to unite in solidarity to support this bandh as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault in Pahalgam. This isn’t just an attack on a select few—it is an attack on all of us.”

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) posted on X: "The targeted killing of tourists is despicable and goes against the grain of our culture and values. We condemn this heinous act and express our solidarity with the bereaved families. Violence has no place in a civilised society.”

Traders, Schools, and Transport Bodies Join Bandh