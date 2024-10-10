ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir: NC-Congress Legislators Tally Jumps To 52 After Four Independents Extend Support

Srinagar: Four independent legislators who were elected to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly from Jammu region have extended their support to the National Conference taking the NC-Congress alliance tally to 52.

NC vice president and leader of the NC legislature party Omar Abdullah said that four independent MLAs have also extended their support to the National Conference.

"The number of our party legislators has now increased to 46 after the four independents extended their support to us," Omar told repeaters on Thursday at party headquarters in Nawa-e-Subh.

With the Congress' six MLAs, the alliance tally has now increased to 52 legislators.

The independent MLAs include Pyare Lal Sharma from Inderwal assembly constituency of Doda district, Choudhary Akram from Surankote segment of Poonch district, Satish Sharma from Chhamb and Rameshwar Singh from Bani segment of Jammu region.

Pyare Lal Sharma said that he was originally a NC politician but contested the assembly elections as independent from Inderwal.

"I have extended unconditional support to the National Conference. The NC government will be of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Sharma told ETV Bharat when asked about the conditions of his support.

NC sources said that to give representation to Chenab valley, which didn't elect any NC or Congress legislator in the elections, Sharma may be given a cabinet berth to represent the region.