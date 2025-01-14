ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu and Kashmir Likely To Witness Rain And snow From January 16

Jammu: As dry weather prevails in Jammu and Kashmir, the union territory is likely to see another spell of rain and snow from January 16 onwards. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Srinagar, on January 16 and 17, there are chances of isolated rain and snow, whereas on January 18 and 19, scattered rain and snow may occur in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu plains, there are chances of rain whereas in Kashmir valley and upper reaches of the Jammu region, there are chances of snow. Meanwhile, temperature continues to remain sub-zero in Kashmir valley. As per the latest data provided by IMD, Srinagar recorded minus 4.2°C, Qazigund -5.6°C, Pahalgam -7.8°C, Kupwara -4.7°C, Kokernag -3.4°C, Gulmarg -6.2°C, Sonamarg -7.8 °C, Bandipora -3.6°C, Baramulla -3°C, Budgam -4.4°C, Pulwama -5°C, Anantnag -5.2°C, Khudwani -5.8°C, Kulgam -5.7°C, Shopian -6.7°C and Larnoo recorded -8.2°C.