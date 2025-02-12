ETV Bharat / bharat

Top Security Huddle In Kashmir To Focus On Counterterrorism Strategy

For achieving a ‘terror-free’ Jammu & Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered for strengthening of the counter infiltration grid along the borders.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

Srinagar: A crucial security huddle has started in Kashmir with top security forces and Police officers preparing to undertake the assessment of the prevailing security situation in the Valley.

The meeting led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar’s Police Control Room (PCR) follows a series of security reviews by Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The Home Minister has directed for a ‘terror-free’ Jammu & Kashmir and strengthening of the counter infiltration grid along borders.

On Wednesday morning, Sinha arrived in his cavalcade to the PCR with army, police, paramilitary officers and intelligence agencies in line for the meeting. Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat alongside top officers including all the district heads are part of the meeting. Chief Secretary Atul Dulloo alongside home Secretary Chanderaker Barthi are also part of the meeting.

Besides, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies are also part the meeting.

This comes a day after, two army soldiers including a Captain rank officer were killed in the blast of an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) suspected to be planted by terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu’s Akhnoor.

Last year, a spate of terror attacks rocked Jammu with the Home Minister instructing the security forces to focus on Jammu region and ‘dominate the heights’ a day ago.

In Srinagar, the meeting is expected to discuss the overall security situation in the Valley with key focus on counterterror operations, infiltration along the borders besides narco terrorism.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a growing drug abuse with Police taking a tough stance and acting against the dealers and attaching their properties.

The monitoring of terror-financing and tightening grip over narco-terror cases has been the focus of the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre.

