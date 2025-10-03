ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Outpace Delhi, Mumbai In Safety; NCRB Data Shows Lower Crime Rates

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh have become the safest compared to the nation's large metropolitan cities after reporting substantially less crime against children, women, as well as old age groups in the year 2023, as per the latest statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

As per the data, while the nation's largest cities continue to deal with high per-capita crime rates, the two northern Union Territories report a relatively lower number of crimes committed against those vulnerable groups.

Fewer Crimes Against Women

The crime data compiled by the NCRB presents a remarkable difference between the UTs and the big cities in the crime against women. There was a total number of 3,653 cases recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, representing a crime rate of about 56.2 cases per 1,00,000 population. Ladakh had 20 cases at an extremely low record of about 15.2 per 1,00,000.

On the other hand, the three metros mentioned in the data saw significantly higher per-capita numbers. Mumbai saw the highest amongst the three at roughly 85.2 per 1,00,000. Delhi was almost the next highest at 75.8 followed by Kolkata at 67.9 per 1,00,000.

The all-India crime rate for crimes committed against women, including crimes under the Special and Local Laws as well as the Indian Penal Code, was about 66.2 per 1,00,000 in 2023 for the total 4,48,211 cases registered across the country.