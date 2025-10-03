Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Outpace Delhi, Mumbai In Safety; NCRB Data Shows Lower Crime Rates
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh have become the safest compared to the nation's large metropolitan cities after reporting substantially less crime against children, women, as well as old age groups in the year 2023, as per the latest statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
As per the data, while the nation's largest cities continue to deal with high per-capita crime rates, the two northern Union Territories report a relatively lower number of crimes committed against those vulnerable groups.
Fewer Crimes Against Women
The crime data compiled by the NCRB presents a remarkable difference between the UTs and the big cities in the crime against women. There was a total number of 3,653 cases recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, representing a crime rate of about 56.2 cases per 1,00,000 population. Ladakh had 20 cases at an extremely low record of about 15.2 per 1,00,000.
On the other hand, the three metros mentioned in the data saw significantly higher per-capita numbers. Mumbai saw the highest amongst the three at roughly 85.2 per 1,00,000. Delhi was almost the next highest at 75.8 followed by Kolkata at 67.9 per 1,00,000.
The all-India crime rate for crimes committed against women, including crimes under the Special and Local Laws as well as the Indian Penal Code, was about 66.2 per 1,00,000 in 2023 for the total 4,48,211 cases registered across the country.
Children More Safe
Crime against children also followed the same geographic pattern where the rate was substantially lower for the UTs. All-India crime rate for crime against children was about 39.9 per 1,00,000 for the 1,77,335 cases registered during 2023 all across India.
Jammu and Kashmir reported 910 cases of the latter variety, translating into about 18.5 per 1,00,000. Ladakh reported only seven cases, translating into about 8.3 per 1,00,000. Those statistics stand in marked contrast to the urban centers, led by Delhi where thousands of cases of child victims translated into significantly higher metro-based rates.
Senior Citizens Less Vulnerable
The trend continued for crimes versus senior citizens, who the NCRB has defined as those who are aged 60 or above. 2023 recorded 27,886 crimes versus seniors in the nation, at an all-India rate of almost 26.9 per 1,00,000.
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 129 crimes, below-average of about 14.3 per 1,00,000. Incidentally, Ladakh had not reported even a single crime for the whole year. Metro data also reaffirmed larger metropolitan areas' greater crime burden.
Delhi recorded 1,361 crimes against the elderly in 2023 and Mumbai 518. In an exceptional deviation for the overall metro pattern, six cases were recorded in the data set for the 19 largest metropolitan areas for the city of Kolkata.
