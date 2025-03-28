ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Encounter Day Two: 4 Policemen And 3 Militants Killed; Gunfight Continues In Kathua

Jammu: Heavy gunfire and loud explosions continued for the second consecutive day as police, assisted by the Army and CRPF, resumed the operation on Friday morning after a night-long ceasefire to sanitize the Safiyan area, officials said.

The body of another policeman was sighted using a drone on Friday near the site of a fierce gunfight in a remote forested area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. This brings the police death toll to four in the ongoing operation, while three militants have also been confirmed dead, officials added.

On Thursday, three suspected Pakistani militants of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit and an equal number of policemen were found dead after an intense day-long gunfight. One policeman was also reported missing. Seven others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured in the exchange of fire.

According to officials, security forces resumed the operation at first light with a primary focus on retrieving the bodies of the deceased, locating the missing policeman, and neutralizing any remaining threats. The encounter, which began around 8 a.m. on Thursday near Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh, is part of intensified operations against militants who are believed to have recently infiltrated from across the International Border in the Hiranagar sector, officials said. However, it remains unclear whether the militants engaged in Kathua are the same group that evaded a previous cordon in the Sanyal forest of Hiranagar or another infiltrated batch.

Three militants were killed in the offensive led by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, with support from the Army and CRPF.

Adding to the tension, five police personnel, including a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), were reportedly trapped near the encounter site, adjacent to a rivulet concealed by dense foliage. The SDPO, a DSP-rank officer, was later rescued in an injured condition on Thursday evening. Three of his personal security officers (PSOs) were found dead, while the fourth policeman’s body was spotted on Friday morning.