J-K Govt Takes Over 215 Schools Linked to Jamaat-e-Islami, FAT

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the takeover of managing committees of 215 schools allegedly affiliated with the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).

According to government order No. 578-JK(Edu) of 2025, the decision follows adverse reports from intelligence agencies that identified these institutions as directly or indirectly linked with the banned outfit.

“The validity of managing committees of 215 such schools has expired or have been reported adversely upon by the intelligence agencies,” the order said.

The administration has directed that the management of these schools will now be overseen by the respective District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners. They have been tasked to propose fresh committees after carrying out due verification.

The order also emphasised that the academic future of students enrolled in these schools must not be disrupted. District Magistrates, in consultation with the School Education Department, have been asked to put in place measures that ensure quality education in line with the National Education Policy.

Officials said the move has been made under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules of 2010, read with SRO 292 of 2018 and SO 177 of 2022.

Out of the 215 schools, 53 are located in Baramulla, 37 in Anantnag, 36 in Kupwara, 22 in Pulwama, 20 in Budgam, 16 in Kulgam, 15 in Shopian, six each in Ganderbal and Bandipora, and four in Srinagar.

The Jamaat-e-Islami was banned in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, with authorities accusing the group of supporting terrorism in the region. The FAT, which runs a network of schools in Jammu and Kashmir, has also come under scrutiny for alleged links with the organisation.