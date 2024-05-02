J&K: Govt Submits Comprehensive Document on Dal Lake Preservation to High Court

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant development, government authorities submitted a 1000-page document to the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh addressing key issues related to the preservation of Dal Lake, including the flow of sewage and liquid waste into the lake and the removal of unauthorized construction in its vicinity.

Deputy Advocate General Syed Musaib, representing the government in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) aimed at preserving Dal Lake, presented the document prepared by the Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) in response to a court order issued on March 3 of this year.

The PIL, originally filed by Syed Iqbal Tahir Geelani in 2002 during his tenure as a law student at the University of Kashmir (KU), has been under consideration by a division bench comprising Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi.

Upon receiving the documents, the court ordered their scanning and placement on record. Additionally, the court requested senior advocate Z A Shah, serving as amicus curiae, to provide his insights on the suggestions presented by the authorities before July 22.

Acknowledging the complexity of the matter, the court noted that despite its intention to hear the case weekly, the extensive nature of the documents necessitated thorough review by the amicus curiae. Thus, the bench scheduled the next hearing for July 22, 2024, to allow ample time for analysis.

The court's order from March 3 mandated the authorities to provide their views and suggestions, along with relevant documentation, on critical issues such as sewage flow, waste management, and unauthorized construction around Dal Lake within a two-week timeframe.

Previously, in an order dated September 24, 2021, the court had identified specific priority areas for attention, including cleanliness, waste management, tourism development, and addressing unauthorized construction around the lake. These priorities were set to streamline the focus on urgent matters amidst the broader scope of concerns.

In light of these directives, the court emphasized the need for responsible authorities to offer actionable perspectives to address the identified issues effectively, signaling a proactive approach toward Dal Lake's preservation.