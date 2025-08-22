Jammu and Kashmir Govt Recommends Convening Assembly Session In Srinagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s cabinet today recommended convening the second legislature in Srinagar while also increasing the two per cent house rent allowance for its employees.

The cabinet, which was chaired by the chief minister Omar Abdullah and constituted of his five other ministers, recommended convening the session of the assembly in the last week of the upcoming month, probably beginning from September 20. This will be the first session of the assembly in Srinagar, and the second for this elected government. The first session was held in Jammu in winter.

The assembly session will be held before the government shifts its offices to Jammu for the Darbar Move, which was revived by the government after this century-old Maharaja-era practice was discontinued by the LG administration.

Official sources said the agenda of the cabinet meeting was recommending the duration of sittings and dates for the session, clearing hike in house rent allowance for government employees and other development issues, primarily boosting tourism. The cabinet decisions are sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval.

The National Conference-led government held its first cabinet meeting in Srinagar on October 19, 2024, in which it passed a resolution demanding restoration of statehood. The resolution was later sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Later, Omar flew to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. Omar said he had handed them copies of the resolution for early restoration of statehood.

The chief minister held two of his cabinet meetings in Pahalgam after the Pahalgam terrorist attack to give a message to tourists and promote tourism, which received a setback after the attack. In June, the cabinet subcommittee had submitted its report on the controversial reservation policy. Despite public demand to make public the report, the government said it forwarded it to the law department for further action.

The government has been facing hurdles to carry out smooth decision-making due to the “dual power” and the authority vested in the LG under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, which came into force after the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of JK state into a union territory.