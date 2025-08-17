J-K Govt Orders Closure Of Educational Institutions In Jammu On Monday Following Weather Advisory

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the Jammu region on Monday in view of the inclement weather conditions, officials said.

Sixty-eight persons lost their lives and 122 suffered injuries in three cloudbursts -- in the Chisoti village of the Kishtwar district and Jodh Ghati and Janglote areas of the Kathua district -- during the past four days.

"In view of the inclement and bad weather conditions, it is hereby ordered that all government as well as private schools of Jammu Division shall remain closed for tomorrow, i.e., 18.8.2025," Director, School Education said in an order here.

This has been done in view of the warning of heavy rains in ten districts of the region. The Meteorological Department issued a weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting heavy rains and thundershowers from August 17 to 19. "Risk of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides in vulnerable areas. Districts on alert include Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and parts of Kashmir," it said.

On August 14, flash floods triggered by cloudburst struck Chisoti — the last motorable village en route the Machail Mata temple in Kishtwar — leaving 61 persons dead and more than 116 others injured. So far, 82 people — 81 pilgrims and one CISF personnel — are reported missing after the cloudburst-induced floods hit the village.

On August 17, seven persons were killed and five others injured in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in the Kathua district. The calamity struck the Jodh Ghati village of Rajbagh and Janglote amid heavy overnight rains.