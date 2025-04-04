ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu and Kashmir Govt Hikes Marriage Aid For Poor Girls To Rs 75,000

The procedure involves that the financial aid will be directly transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer system before the marriage.

Jammu and Kashmir Govt Hikes Marriage Aid For Poor Girls To Rs 75,000
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister interacts with girls. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Updated : Apr 4, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has increased the financial assistance for poor girls of marriage age by 50 per cent, raising the amount from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. This announcement follows a series of initiatives including free bus service for women by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in his budget last month.

An order issued by the Social Welfare department said that eligible Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families will get one-time financial assistance of Rs 75,000 for their daughter’s marriage. The revised scheme comes into effect from April 1.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the move as "a step towards dignity and empowerment." "Our government stands committed to uplifting every household in need. This support will be directly credited before marriage via DBT,” he said.

The procedure involves that the financial aid will be directly transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system before the marriage. Also, the government has approved the distribution of additional food grains free of cost to AAY households with four or more members under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

This move aims to strengthen food security for the region’s most vulnerable families and fulfils a key commitment made in the maiden Budget of the ruling National Conference.

“We are committed to ensuring food security for our most vulnerable families. Under this initiative, all AAY households will receive additional food grains free of cost. Each beneficiary in a family with 4 or more members will get up to 10 kg of food grains, reinforcing our commitment to social welfare,” said Abdullah.

