Jammu and Kashmir Govt Blames LG Sinha for Allowing Pilgrimages Amid Weather Warnings, Demands Probe

Srinagar: A political confrontation has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over the tragic deaths of over 100 Hindu pilgrims during recent flash floods in the last fortnight. The National Conference-led government squarely blamed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for permitting the pilgrimages despite severe weather warnings.

The Omar Abdullah government has sought a central government probe into the handling of the situation. The deaths, largely concentrated at the Machail Yatra in Kishtwar and the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, have sparked accusations of negligence, leading to demands for accountability at the highest levels.

At least 100 people, mainly Hindu pilgrims, were killed in the last fortnight in Jammu's hills, where two pilgrimages were underway that included the Machail Yatra (Kishtwar) and Mata Vaishno Devi (Katra). The flash flood hit Kishtwar's Chisoti on August 14, which serves as a key route to the pilgrimage route to the Machail Mata temple dedicated to Goddess Durga in the hills, killing over 60 people, mainly pilgrims.

Torrential rains triggered a landslide along the 12-kilometre trek route from Katra to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Tuesday, killing 35 devotees. But the J&K deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary has held LG Sinha responsible for allowing the yatra despite a weather advisory warning of incessant rains and cloudbursts in the region.

"There is a criminal conspiracy behind this (deaths)," he said, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a high-level committee to check the roles of LG Sinha and officers for 'negligence'.

"LG Manoj Sinha should give an answer on the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra incident. Previously, a stampede had also occurred earlier in LG's term. When there was a weather alert for a week for cloudbursts and heavy rainfall, why was the Yatra not stopped? Likewise, Machail Yatra in Kishtwar was allowed to continue?" he asked.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a veiled dig, targeted the Lieutenant Governor for allowing the yatra despite advance warnings. Both have separately announced compensation for the deceased, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announcing Rs six lakh ex gratia for the next of kin and LG Sinha Rs 9 lakh as compensation.

But, according to Choudhary, the Vaishno Devi yatra, which is conducted by Shrine Board in Trikuta Hill in Reasi district, helmed by Sinha, follows a protocol which was violated. "LG Sinha was in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while Jammu and Kashmir was battling with floods and destruction. He should have stopped the stopping of the Vaishno Devi Yatra, but he did not do it. Thirty-five devotees who had come from the country and outside did not die; they were killed," Choudhary added.

The deputy chief minister, who hails from Jammu, where the Bharatiya Janata Party swept in the Legislative Assembly polls, winning 29 seats, demanded a case be filed against negligence in the incident.

Amid this, the water level in the Jhelum River, which passes through the Valley, has receded, giving the battered population a sigh of relief. But Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg urged residents to follow weather alerts and advisories for safety.