Jammu And Kashmir Government Will Gradually Investigate All Scams: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government will investigate all the scams which have happened in the union territory as people want to know.

"A lot of things will be investigated, gradually, and things will unravel. A senior officer had levelled Rs 3000 crore scam in Jal Shakti. This is a popular government, and people want to know about these things," Farooq told reporters here while reacting to the Gautam Adani bribe scam allegations by the US.

Farooq was speaking about the Jal Shakti department's alleged scam where a former bureaucrat Ashok Parmar had accused the department of Rs 3,000 crore scam and had urged the Centre and Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the alleged scam. The Jammu and Kashmir LG administration had denied the allegations.

Farooq said that the Centre should take the allegations seriously and investigate it. "A JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) has been demanded. I hope the Government of India will take it (allegations) seriously and investigate it; how did it happen and what are the reasons. There have been allegations before as well," Farooq said, adding that the allegations are "very concerning".

The US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission has accused billionaire Gautam Adani for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts. However, the Adani Group has called these allegations baseless, saying that all possible legal recourse will be sought.