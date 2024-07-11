Jammu and Kashmir Forms Panel to Identify, Deport Illegal Foreign Nationals

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has formed a seven-member committee to identify and deport foreign nationals, who have been illegally overstaying in the region since 2011.

The committee will gather and maintain biographic and biometric details of these migrants, ensuring the information is regularly updated in a digital record. "Sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of the Committee to identify foreign nationals illegally overstaying in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since 2011," Principal secretary to the Home Department, Chandraker Bharti said in an order.

The panel will be chaired by the administrative secretary of the home department and will include the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer of Punjab, the Criminal Investigation Department (Special Branch) of Jammu and Srinagar headquarters, all district Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) for Foreigners Registration, and the state coordinator of the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

The order mandates the committee to submit a monthly report to the Union Home Ministry by the fifth day of each month. The Home Department has instructed the panel to coordinate and oversee efforts related to tracing and deporting foreign nationals illegally residing in the Union Territory.