Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange Of Gunfire On LOC, Operation Underway

Jammu: An exchange of gunfire was reported at the Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch area on Thursday evening when the Army detected terror movement in the Poonch sector. After detecting the terror movement, alert troops opened fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire, the Indian Army said in a statement.

White Knight Corps in a post on X said, "Terrorist movement detected in #Poonch sector along the #LineofControl. Alert troops opened fire leading to a heavy exchange of fire. Operations are underway."

Sources said that two terrorists were killed in the ongoing exchange of gunfire as an infiltration bid was foiled in the LoC Poonch area of the Jammu division on Thursday. Sources further said that the alert troops successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in the Khari Karmara area of Poonch district. They said that two terrorists were neutralised during the operation.