IMF 'Reimbursing' Pak For Ordnance It Is Using To Devastate Border Areas: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved the disbursement of around USD 1 billion to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 9:53 AM IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday hit out at the IMF for granting a billion-dollar loan to Pakistan, saying the global financial organisation was "essentially reimbursing" Islamabad for the ammunition used to devastate border areas of the Union territory. The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved the disbursement of around USD 1 billion to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

"I'm not sure how the 'International Community' thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places," Abdullah said in a post on X.

India abstained from the vote at the IMF, pointing out that rewarding continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism sends a dangerous message to the global community, exposes funding agencies and donors to reputational risks, and makes a mockery of global values.

IMF LOAN TO PAKJAMMU AND KASHMIR CM OMAR ABDULLAHIMF APPROVED LOAN FOR PAKISTANIMF PAKISTAN

