ETV Bharat / bharat

J-K Cloudburst: Several Victims Cremated; NDRF Deploys Sniffer Dogs

Jammu: Most of the 34 cloudburst victims, who were identified and handed over to their families, were cremated in their home towns across Jammu division on Friday, officials said. A massive cloudburst triggered flash floods in remote Chasoti, the last motorable village on the way to the Machail Mata temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, on Thursday, leaving 60 persons dead while 76 others were reported missing by their families.

Meanwhile, another team of NDRF with sniffer dogs also joined the rescue and relief operation at the cloudburst-hit village. Thirty-four bodies have been identified and handed over to their families in Kishtwar, Jammu, Udhampur and Doda during the day and most of them have been cremated, the officials said.

Among them, eight victims from Chasoti village were consigned to flames by their relatives, while the last rites of a retired soldier identified as Vaneet Sharma was held at his native village, Chansari Mughal Maidan, they said.

The officials said the funeral of 23-year-old Gehna Raina, a resident of Bakshi Nagar locality of Jammu, was also performed by her family. Raina’s father Bharat Bhushan and her younger sister escaped with injuries in the incident and her body was retrieved after eight-long hours of hectic search.

Meanwhile, J&K minister Satish Sharma visited the residences of several victims to offer condolences to the bereaved families.