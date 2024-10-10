ETV Bharat / bharat

Like The Past Two Assembly Elections, Kashmiri Pandits Yield Nothing In Valley

Srinagar: Basking in the mild autumn sun at his Srinagar home, Sanjay Saraf is relaxed after unsuccessfully contesting the recently conducted Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. It was the fourth consecutive election that he contested since his maiden foray into electoral politics in 2002. But all these 22 years, he has drawn a blank.

Saraf was contesting from Anantnag and Srinagar's Habba Kadal constituency which has a significant Kashmir Pandit electorate. Yet he could draw a mere 161 votes and 265 votes (1.38 per cent) from Habba Kadal this time, down from the previous 830 votes from the same seat in 2014. The winning National Conference candidate Shamim Firdous from that seat received 64.68 per cent votes (12390).

Barring Bharatiya Janata Party's Ashok Kumar Bhat who bagged 2899 votes, the two more Kashmiri Pandit candidates from the same seat Nanaji Dembi secured 65 votes and 97 by Ashok Shaib. The constituency is politically significant as it would elect and send a Kashmiri Pandit representative to the government until 2008.

Raman Mattoo, who was elected as an independent candidate from Habba Kadal in 2002, was the last elected minister from the community. Since then, the community with below three lakh population have been without an elected legislator.

During the delimitation of constituencies carried out in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Kashmiri Pandits were voicing for reservation of assembly seats for them. Instead, the Narendra Modi government bestowed them with two nominated legislators with equal powers to that of an elected MLA after the abrogation of Article 370. The move will allow them along one from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir refugees representation in the 90-member Legislative Assembly.

Originally hailing from Anantnag town, the 54-year-old is affiliated with Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and was one of over two dozen candidates from the Kashmiri Pandit community in the fray from the Valley's 47 seats. But not a single candidate could mark a win from anywhere, making Saraf believe he is not "fit for electoral politics in the Valley".

"It is surprising," said Saraf sitting alongside his two workers in the lawn. “We expected people to vote for me as they promised during my door-to-door meetings and election campaign in the constituency. But I think people did not vote for development or jobs but Article 370 and Article 35A," added Saraf.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government annulled Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and downgraded the state into union territories including Ladakh. "They want development and jobs from me apart from help in hospitals outside Kashmir. But they did not vote for me," Saraf quipped.

But Saraf feels his own community Kashmiri Pandit failed him as well in getting him elected to the Assembly. Citing his successes including reviving Dussehra and taking out the Janmashtami procession to celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna in Srinagar after the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from their homes in the Valley, he sees these measures have not wooed his community.

"Kashmiri Pandits have not voted for me," he added. Saraf travelled to Jammu twice and sought support from Kashmiri Pandits living there and in fact he claims to have met representatives of the community, who had assured support.