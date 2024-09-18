Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Polling Begins In The First Phase

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Prominent Candidates In The Fray

Prominent candidates contesting in the first phase in Kashmir include CPI (M)'s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, National Conference's Sakina Itoo, and PDP's Sartaj Madni and Abdul Rehman Veeri. PDP's Iltija Mufti, running from Bijbehara, is in a triangular contest with NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri and BJP's Sofi Mohammad Yousuf. Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami is seeking a fifth consecutive term from the Kulgam segment. AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir is hoping for a third term from Dooru, while National Conference's Sakina Itoo is seeking another term from Damhal Hajipora. PDP's Sartaj Madni (Devsar) and Abdul Rehman Veeri (Shangus-Anantnag) are also key candidates to watch out for.

However, all eyes will be on Srigufwara-Bijbehara and Pulwama assembly segments where PDP's Iltija Mufti and Waheed Para are contesting polls, respectively. Iltija Mufti, the third generation politician from her family to run for office from Bijbehara, is in a triangular contest with NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri and BJP's Sofi Mohammad Yousuf.