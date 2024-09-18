ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Polling Begins In The First Phase

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 7 minutes ago

First Election In Ten Years; 24 Constituencies To Vote
Polling officials check EVMs and other election material for the 1st phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir is set to vote in the first phase of Assembly Elections today (Sept. 18). The polls are taking place after a decade and would count as the first regional elections in the UT after the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of the erstwhile state into two federally controlled territories in 2019. The last assembly polls were conducted in 2014 after which the Peoples Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janata Party formed a coalition government that lasted just three years.

In the first phase of three-phase elections, 24 assembly constituencies are going to polls today with voting beginning at 7 am and concluding at 6 pm. The 24 constituencies include four in Pulwama, two in Shopian, three in Kulgam, seven in Anantnag, three in Kishtwar, three in Doda, and Ramban and Banihal seats.

The Election Commission and Chief Electoral Officer have made elaborate security and logistic arrangements for the voting. The election campaigning by the political parties and the candidates concluded on Monday evening. Per the Election Commission, 23.27 lakh voters will be casting their vote. This includes 5.66 lakh young voters and 1.23 lakh first-time voters. The ECI has established 3,276 polling stations for voting in the 24 constituencies.

7:31 AM, 18 Sep 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | People Will Now Get The Govt They Want, Says JKNC candidate

As the first phase of voting will take place in Jammu And Kashmir on Wednesday, JKNC candidate from Padder-Nagseni Assembly constituency Pooja Thakur said: “People of Jammu and Kashmir had to wait for long for Assembly elections. We are thankful to the Supreme Court of India and the Election Commission of India. People will now get the opportunity to vote for the government they want to come into power,”.

7:19 AM, 18 Sep 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Voters Queue Up In Pulwama

Voters were seen queuing up in large numbers in a polling Pulwama awaiting their turn to cast a vote. Voters of 24 Assembly constituencies across Jammu And Kashmir (16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu) are expressing their mandate in the first phase of elections on Wednesday.

7:13 AM, 18 Sep 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | PM Modi Urges To Vote In Large Numbers

As the first phase of voting will take place in Jammu And Kashmir on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Wednesday urged voters to express their franchise in large numbers. In a post on X he said," As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise."

7:00 AM, 18 Sep 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Polling Begins

Polling for 24 Assembly constituencies across Jammu & Kashmir (16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu), begins. In the first phase of three-phase elections, 24 assembly constituencies are going to polls today. The 24 constituencies include four in Pulwama, two in Shopian, three in Kulgam, seven in Anantnag, three in Kishtwar, three in Doda, and Ramban and Banihal seats.

6:54 AM, 18 Sep 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Suresh Raina Appeals Everyone To Vote

As the first phase of voting will take place in Jammu And Kashmir on Wednesday, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina says, " Best wishes from my side. Every youth and senior of Jammu And Kashmir should go and vote for the (political) party they support". 24 Assembly constituencies across Jammu And Kashmir (16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu) are going to polls in the first phase. This marks the first Assembly elections in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

6:46 AM, 18 Sep 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | People Line Up To Vote

With the first phase of the elections to the Jammu And Kashmir Assembly set to begin on Wednesday, people are seen lining up to cast their votes. 24 Assembly constituencies across the J&K (16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu) are going to polls in the first phase, scheduled for today. This marks the first Assembly elections in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

6:39 AM, 18 Sep 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Fully Women Manned Polling Booth In Kishtwar

As the first phase of voting will take place in Jammu And Kashmir on Wednesday, a pink polling booth, manned fully by women, has been set up in Kishtwar district. Seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range, will vote for the first time in an assembly election in 10 years as the stage is set for phase 1 polling in the union territory today.

6:30 AM, 18 Sep 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Prominent Candidates In The Fray

Prominent candidates contesting in the first phase in Kashmir include CPI (M)'s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, National Conference's Sakina Itoo, and PDP's Sartaj Madni and Abdul Rehman Veeri. PDP's Iltija Mufti, running from Bijbehara, is in a triangular contest with NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri and BJP's Sofi Mohammad Yousuf. Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami is seeking a fifth consecutive term from the Kulgam segment. AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir is hoping for a third term from Dooru, while National Conference's Sakina Itoo is seeking another term from Damhal Hajipora. PDP's Sartaj Madni (Devsar) and Abdul Rehman Veeri (Shangus-Anantnag) are also key candidates to watch out for.

However, all eyes will be on Srigufwara-Bijbehara and Pulwama assembly segments where PDP's Iltija Mufti and Waheed Para are contesting polls, respectively. Iltija Mufti, the third generation politician from her family to run for office from Bijbehara, is in a triangular contest with NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri and BJP's Sofi Mohammad Yousuf.

6:20 AM, 18 Sep 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Elections

Security has been beefed up across Jammu And Kashmir as the first phase of voting will take place on Wednesday. "Jammu and Kashmir police have made elaborate security arrangements for the assembly polls so that a maximum number of people can exercise their right to vote," said Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi. The security arrangements include multi-tier forces from the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and J-K Police, Birdi added.

A paramilitary personnel stands guard at a polling material distribution centre
A paramilitary personnel stands guard at a polling material distribution centre (ANI)

6:09 AM, 18 Sep 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Mock Polls Underway

24 Assembly constituencies across the J&K (16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu) are going to polls in the first phase, scheduled for today. This marks the first Assembly elections in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

