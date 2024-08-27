Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Banned Jamaat-e-Islami Seeks Political Comeback With 3 Independent Candidates From South Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the deadline for filing nominations for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections ends on Tuesday evening, the outlawed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) is set to field at least three former members as independent candidates in South Kashmir constituencies.

Initially, the group aimed to nominate seven independent candidates for the September 18 polls. However, three dropped out at the last minute, leaving Jamaat-e-Islami with three confirmed candidates and ongoing discussions with a fourth.

According to JeI sources, Dr. Talat Majeed has been selected to run in Pulwama. Majeed, a former Jamaat member from Pulwama, is respected in local social circles. He made headlines in 2023 by joining Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party, marking a significant shift toward mainstream politics.

Sayar Ahmad Reshi, assistant director of the Jamaat-affiliated Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), is the organization's pick for Kulgam. Reshi, who participated in the recent Lok Sabha elections, had his home raided earlier this year by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a Jamaat terror funding case.

In Devsar, Jamaat-e-Islami will back Mohammad Sidiq, a lesser-known figure, as an independent candidate.

Internal JeI sources say talks are still ongoing with a potential fourth candidate for the Zainpora seat in Shopian. "We're in discussions. If he agrees, we'll field him; if not, we may support another independent," a source said.

Jamaat-e-Islami, keen to have its ban lifted, initially planned to field seven candidates from South Kashmir in this phase but faced internal resistance, with three candidates from Bijbehara, Shopian, and Anantnag backing out.

The organization's struggle to field candidates underscores the challenges it faces, despite having a dedicated cadre of about 20,000 across Jammu and Kashmir. In July, after multiple rounds of discussions with the central government, brokered by Syed Altaf Bukhari, JeI signaled its intent to contest the Assembly elections. The group had hoped to lift the ban imposed on it under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2019. The government, in turn, required JeI members to participate in the Lok Sabha elections—a condition many leaders met.

Jamaat has formed an eight-member panel, endorsed by senior leaders including former chief Dr. Hameed Fayaz and Faheem Ramzan, to negotiate with the government on behalf of the Advisory Council. The group aims to field 10-12 independent candidates across the Valley in the three-phase Assembly polls.