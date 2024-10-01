Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates | Voting Begins Amid Tight Security

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates | Valmiki Community Votes For The First Time In Jammu

Amid the ongoing voting in the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024, members of the Valmiki community in Jammu who were deprived from voting in the elections owing to Article 370, exercised their franchise for the first time in Jammu.

"I am very happy... I am 50 but I am casting vote for the first time. Things are changing now," a Valmiki voter said.

"It feels like a caged bird has been set free. Our community had no voting rights for the last 70 years. Valmiki community was kept away from voting process," another voter said.

The Valmiki community, which was displaced from 1957 from Punjab to Jammu and Kashmir, could not vote in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state due to Article 370, which was abrogated by the BJP government at the Centre on August 5, 2019.