Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates | Voting Begins Amid Tight Security

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 8 minutes ago

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates | Voting Begins
People outside a polling station in Jammu to cast votes in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

Tuesday marks the third and final phase of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. As votes are set to be cast for the 40 constituencies spread over seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir, the air is charged with anticipation. Constituencies in North Kashmir, including the picturesque valleys of Karnah, Lolab, Gurez, and Uri, will be among the first to cast their votes. Meanwhile, the bustling areas of Jammu, including Marh, Akhnoor, and Chhamb, all situated along the LoC, are also preparing for the democratic process.

In this phase, voting will be held for 40 assembly seats. The future of BJP-Congress depends on this phase, especially in the Jammu region, most of the seats are in the direct contest between Congress and BJP in Jammu, Kathua Samba, and Udhampur districts.

Polling stations opened at 7 am across 5,060 locations, including 240 special polling stations designated for specific voter needs. Of the 40 seats, 16 are located in the Kashmir region and 24 in the Jammu province. Seven constituencies fall along the Line of Control (LoC), while five are situated along the International Border with Pakistan. The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported that the eligible voter base comprises 20,09,033 men, 19,09,130 women, and 57 individuals from the third gender. This includes 1,94,000 first-time voters aged 18-19, along with 35,860 specially-abled individuals and 32,953 elderly voters aged over 85. Meanwhile, special polling stations have been established, including 50 "Pink" booths managed by women.

Among the constituencies in the Kashmir division are Karnah, Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, and Gurez (ST). In the Jammu division, voters are electing representatives for Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar (SC), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, and several others.

As the final phase unfolds, some notable contests are anticipated, particularly in the Kashmir region, where the National Conference (NC), the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and the People's Conference (PC) are engaged in intense rivalries. Security measures have been heightened ahead of the elections, with police actively monitoring the situation in the region.

LIVE FEED

9:22 AM, 1 Oct 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates | Article 370 Was Misused By Family-Based Parties, Says BJP's Dr Jitendra Singh

As Jammu and Kashmir votes for the first time sans Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state, senior BJP leader and union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Article 370 was misused by family-based parties in the region for their own political gains.

"This is the true mainstreaming of democracy in J&K as voters are coming out to vote in large numbers. This time, almost after around 50 years, like the other states, an assembly election is being conducted for 5 years, earlier the term used to be 6 years... Article 370 used to be misused by family-based parties... Grass-root democracy was restored in last 10 years," Singh said while speaking to the media in Jammu.

9:06 AM, 1 Oct 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates | Valmiki Community Votes For The First Time In Jammu

Amid the ongoing voting in the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024, members of the Valmiki community in Jammu who were deprived from voting in the elections owing to Article 370, exercised their franchise for the first time in Jammu.

"I am very happy... I am 50 but I am casting vote for the first time. Things are changing now," a Valmiki voter said.

"It feels like a caged bird has been set free. Our community had no voting rights for the last 70 years. Valmiki community was kept away from voting process," another voter said.

The Valmiki community, which was displaced from 1957 from Punjab to Jammu and Kashmir, could not vote in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state due to Article 370, which was abrogated by the BJP government at the Centre on August 5, 2019.

8:48 AM, 1 Oct 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates | Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid's Parents Cast Vote In Langate

As voting got underway for the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) President Sheikh Abdul Rashid aka Engineer Rashid's parents cast their votes at Mawer polling station in Langate assembly constituency. Rashid has fielded his brother Sheikh Khursheed.

The seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among AIP's Khursheed, People's Conference candidate Irfan Ganaie, and NC-Congress alliance candidate Irshad Ganaie.

8:33 AM, 1 Oct 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates | Displaced Kashmiri Migrants Cast Vote At Special Polling Stations

As voting got underway for the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, Kashmiri migrant Pandits displaced from their homeland in Kashmir after eruption of armed militancy in the 1990s, are casting their vote at a specially set up polling station in Jammu.

The Assistant Returning Officer Jammu has made special transporation arrangements to ferry the Kashmiri migrants to ferry them to the polling stations.

8:15 AM, 1 Oct 2024 (IST)

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates | DC Baramulla Casts Vote; Takes Selfie With Inked Finger

As the third and final phase of voting for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 got underway, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa cast his vote at a polling station here and took selfie at the selfie point set up by the district administration to flaunt his inked finger.

The DC Baramulla was seen disembarking from his official car and stepping inside a polling station to exercise his franchise.

7:55 AM, 1 Oct 2024 (IST)

BJP candidate from Jammu North appeals voters to elect right candidate

BJP candidate from Jammu North constituency Sham Lal Sharma cast his vote at a polling booth in Purkhoo Government School, Jammu. BJP candidate from Jammu North constituency Sham Lal Sharma says "This is the biggest festival of democracy. People in J&K have been waiting for Assembly elections for a long time. The long queues outside polling stations are proof that people want change in J&K. I am confident that the people in 24 seats in the Jammu province are going to break the voting records of the last several years...I request the voters to chose the best candidates..."

7:39 AM, 1 Oct 2024 (IST)

Jammu East Cong candidate says voters will bring secular forces in power

Congress candidate from Jammu East Yogesh Sawhney says, "Secularism will win and people will take revenge through their votes for the atrocities committed by the BJP in the last 10 years. Congress did not say that we will bring Article 370, but our demand will be that the youth of Jammu should get their jobs and their land should also be safe. Statehood should be restored. My appeal to the people is that we are fighting for the truth and I request people to go and vote and not sit at home..."

7:31 AM, 1 Oct 2024 (IST)

Amit Shah calls for strong leadership in J-K as Assembly Polls reach final phase

As Jammu and Kashmir proceeds with the final phase of its Assembly elections on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that the Union Territory requires a government capable of making decisive actions for the security, peace, and stability of the region. "Jammu and Kashmir needs a visionary government that can also make strong decisions for the security, peace, and stability of the region," Shah stated in a post on X.

7:26 AM, 1 Oct 2024 (IST)

J-K polls final phase: PM Modi urges voters to come forward to make festival of democracy a success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters to come forward and exercise their franchise in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections to make the festival of democracy a success. The polling covers 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu.

7:20 AM, 1 Oct 2024 (IST)

People queue up outside a polling station in Jammu to vote

People queue up outside a polling station in Jammu to vote in the third and final phase of the Assembly elections today. Eligible voters in 40 constituencies across 7 districts of the UT are exercising their franchise today.

