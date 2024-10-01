Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates | Voting Begins Amid Tight Security

Tuesday marks the third and final phase of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. As votes are set to be cast for the 40 constituencies spread over seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir, the air is charged with anticipation. Constituencies in North Kashmir, including the picturesque valleys of Karnah, Lolab, Gurez, and Uri, will be among the first to cast their votes. Meanwhile, the bustling areas of Jammu, including Marh, Akhnoor, and Chhamb, all situated along the LoC, are also preparing for the democratic process.
In this phase, voting will be held for 40 assembly seats. The future of BJP-Congress depends on this phase, especially in the Jammu region, most of the seats are in the direct contest between Congress and BJP in Jammu, Kathua Samba, and Udhampur districts.
Polling stations opened at 7 am across 5,060 locations, including 240 special polling stations designated for specific voter needs. Of the 40 seats, 16 are located in the Kashmir region and 24 in the Jammu province. Seven constituencies fall along the Line of Control (LoC), while five are situated along the International Border with Pakistan. The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported that the eligible voter base comprises 20,09,033 men, 19,09,130 women, and 57 individuals from the third gender. This includes 1,94,000 first-time voters aged 18-19, along with 35,860 specially-abled individuals and 32,953 elderly voters aged over 85. Meanwhile, special polling stations have been established, including 50 "Pink" booths managed by women.
Among the constituencies in the Kashmir division are Karnah, Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, and Gurez (ST). In the Jammu division, voters are electing representatives for Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar (SC), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, and several others.
As the final phase unfolds, some notable contests are anticipated, particularly in the Kashmir region, where the National Conference (NC), the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and the People's Conference (PC) are engaged in intense rivalries. Security measures have been heightened ahead of the elections, with police actively monitoring the situation in the region.