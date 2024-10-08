Heavy security arrangements have been put in place at all 20 counting centres and district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir for Tuesday’s vote count. Officials said that all preparations have been made for fair and transparent counting of votes while elaborate security arrangements have been put in place around the counting centres.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates | Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM
Counting votes for the 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will commence at 8 am. Heavy security arrangements have been put in place at all 20 counting centres and district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir for the vote count in Jammu and Kashmir. the final stage of the electoral process will provide an elected government after a gap of six years, following the collapse of the PDP-BJP regime on June 20, 2018, and the subsequent abrogation of Article 370.
The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases. The initial phase on September 18 saw voting for 24 seats, followed by the second phase on September 25, covering 26 seats. The third phase, for the remaining 40 seats, occurred on October 1. Top leaders of the Congress-NC alliance, the BJP and the PDP have expressed confidence in forming the next government in the union territory.
Pandurang K Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, said that counting will begin in the morning and conclude at around 3 in the afternoon.
"First the counting of postal ballots will be taken up and then counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will begin. Counting halls are under tight security and surveillance for transparent and hassle-free counting of votes," Pole told ETV Bharat.
He said that for migrant votes, the counting will take place in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi where centres have been set up. A total of 873 candidates contested the elections, among them 43 were women. National Conference and Congress contested in alliance on the 90 seats while People's Democratic Party contested on all seats. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested on 62 seats only; of them 19 candidates were fielded in the Kashmir valley. The biggest number was independents whose figure stood at 346.
LIVE FEED
