ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Election: Home Secretary Govind Mohan’s Immediate Challenge

New Delhi: As the new union home secretary Govind Mohan took his charge at North Block on Friday, his immediate challenge upon assuming his new role is to collaborate closely with the Election Commission to ensure peaceful assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohan’s appointment as the new home secretary comes at a time when J&K is going for its Assembly after a decade.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4. This is the first assembly poll in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Immediately after taking his charge, Mohan held a meeting with senior home ministry officials over different aspects of internal security across the country.

“He took stock of the present law and order situation of the country. He also took stock of the present situation of J&K,” a senior official said.

The official informed that Mohan will sit for an elaborate meeting over the J&K situation with senior officials from different agencies very soon.