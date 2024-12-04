ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K: Army Soldier on Leave Injured in Militant Attack at Pulwama's Tral; Condition Stable

Pulwama : Unidentified militants shot and injured an Army soldier in the Tral area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Today evening, a soldier with the Territorial Army was fired upon by unidentified militants outside his home in the Sofigund area of Tral's Aripal," a senior police official said.