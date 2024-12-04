ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K: Army Soldier on Leave Injured in Militant Attack at Pulwama's Tral; Condition Stable

Some unidentified militants opened fire on the Army soldier outside the latter's residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Aripal, officials said.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 22 minutes ago

Pulwama: Unidentified militants shot and injured an Army soldier in the Tral area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Today evening, a soldier with the Territorial Army was fired upon by unidentified militants outside his home in the Sofigund area of Tral's Aripal," a senior police official said.

The official added, "The soldier was at home on leave when he was attacked. He sustained a bullet wound to his leg and was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable."

Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the entire area to apprehend the attackers.

SSP Awantipora Sajjad Ahmed confirmed the attack while talking to ETV Bharat and said that the condition of the injured youth is said to be out of danger and the entire area has been cordoned off by the forces.

