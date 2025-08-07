ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir: Anti-Terror Operation In Kulgam Enters Seventh Day

Srinagar: The anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district entered the seventh day on Thursday -- the longest so far this year -- as security forces continued to battle the ultras hiding in the deep forest area, officials said.

Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma reviewed the security situation and counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir, where he was also briefed upon the ongoing operation.

"The operation has entered its seventh day and is going on," the officials said.

They said intermittent exchange of firing continued on Thursday morning.

The officials said the security forces were using all means, including drones and helicopters, to track down the terrorists in the difficult terrain in the forest area.

Two terrorists have been killed while at least two security forces personnel were injured in the encounter which began on Friday last after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.