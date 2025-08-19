ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu & Kashmir And Ladakh High Court Designates Senior Advocates After Five-Year Hiatus

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday announced the designation of 25 advocates as senior advocates. This marks the first such exercise in nearly five years, with the last cohort of senior advocates having been designated on December 3, 2020.

The decision, according to the Registrar General (Officiating) of the High Court, which was made unanimously by the Full Court in its meeting held on Tuesday, aims to recognise professional excellence at the Bar while upholding principles of merit, diversity, and representation across different sections of the legal profession.

The designations were made in accordance with the High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Designation of Senior Advocates) Rules, 2025. "A total of 45 applications were received from advocates seeking the prestigious Senior Advocate designation, following notifications issued on May 29, 2025, and July 2, 2025. The selection process involved a thorough scrutiny and evaluation of each application," Mohinder Kumar Sharma, Registrar General (O), said in a statement.