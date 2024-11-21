ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Named In Gautam Adani US Bribery Case; Read Why

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is among five states named in the US court’s indictment of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew and several others for allegedly offering bribes worth Rs 2029 crore ($265 billion) to government officials for buying power from the state run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The indictment filed in the US district court in the Eastern District of New York on October 24 and made public late Wednesday night, spurred massive backlash with the shares of Adani Group plummeting by 20 percent and opposition demanding a probe.

According to the 54-page filing, Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited apart from other state electricity distribution companies (DISCOMS) entered into a power sale agreement (PSA) with SECI and bribes were allegedly aimed to buy energy at above-market rates for benefiting Adani green and Azure Power.

The US prosecutors found that Adani Green Energy Limited had signed a Power Purchasing Agreement with SECI and the Adani Group was supposed to supply 12 GW of solar power to SECI. In return, the SECI was tasked to find buyers among the state electricity DISCOMS to buy power from the Adani Group.

But SECI was unable to sign PPAs with state electricity companies due to ‘high energy prices’, prompting the Adani, his nephew and Vineet S Jain, Ranjit S Sagar and a co-conspirator to devise a scheme of bribing government officials in exchange for entering electricity distribution companies of the above states to sign power purchase agreements with SECI, the US filing said.

The charges allege that the promises of bribes to government officials spanned from July 2021 to February 2022 and the electricity distribution companies of Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh entered into PSAs with SECI under the Manufacturing Linked Project.

Andhra Pradesh's electricity distribution companies, according to it, agreed to purchase approximately seven gigawatts of solar power- the largest amount of PSA with SECI around December 1, 2021.

Further, Adani personally met an unnamed official in Andhra Pradesh to advance the execution of PSA between SECI and state electricity distribution companies between August 7, 2021 to September 12, 2021 and on or about November 20, 2021, it added.

“The co-conspirators through Adani had offered and promised govt officials approx Rs 2029 crore ($265 billion) as bribes to officials to execute the PSAs with SECI,” the US filing said. Of the said amount, it said that Rs 1750 crore was offered to an unnamed Andhra Pradesh foreign official for agreeing to purchase seven gigawatts of solar power from SECI.

Collectively, the PPAs agreed to supply approximately 650 megawatts of solar power to four states including Jammu and Kashmir.

The US prosecutors said Adani’s nephew Sagar used his cellular phone to track specific details of the bribes offered and promised to government officials.