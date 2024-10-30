Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Killed, Four Injured In Road Accident In Ramban

Srinagar: Two people were killed and four others injured after the car, they were travelling in, met an accident at Magarkote near Ramsoo area of Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, officials said Wednesday.

Officials said, the car was on its way to Srinagar when the mishap occurred and the occupants, barring the driver, were all from Maharashtra. A cab bearing a Punjab registration number plunged into a deep gorge near Magarkoot along Jammu-Srinagar in Ramban district around 7 am, killing the driver and a female passenger on the spot, the officials said.

According to officials, all the injured are undergoing treatment at the Sub-District Hospital Banihal. They said that the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained while the injured have been identified as 35-year-old Neha, 36-year-old Aman, 40-year-old Manisha and 35-year-old Meghna and their condition is stated to be critical.

The injured were evacuated by rescuers comprising of police and local volunteers. The group was apparently visiting Kashmir on a holiday, they said.

In another accident, the officials said two non-local labourers were killed when a dumper fell into a gorge at Gulabpura in the Chassana area of Reasi district around 4.30 am.

The dumper was coming from Bakori towards Sungri and both of its occupants, Surinder Singh (42) of Punjab and Munna Kumar (26) of Bihar, died on the spot, they said. The bodies of the deceased were retrieved and shifted to a hospital for postmortem.