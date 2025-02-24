'Centre Selectively Targeting Only Halal Certifications…’: Jamiat Ulama Takes Objection To Solicitor General's Submissions

New Delhi: The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Halal Trust has filed a rejoinder in the Supreme Court objecting to the statements made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, during the last hearing on January 20, 2025, that halal certifying agencies have made "few lakh crores" out of the certification process, saying that statements were “completely incorrect, vexatious, and scandalous”. The trust is one of the petitioners challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's ban on halal-certified products.

On January, 20, Mehta had orally submitted before a bench led by Justice B R Gavai that "I was shocked yesterday, even cement used is to be halal-certified! Sariyas (iron bars) used, have to be halal-certified...”. Mehta had stressed that halal-certifying agencies were charging and the total amount collected in the process might be a few lakh crore. Citing non-believers, who did not consume halal-certified products, Mehta asked why they should be made to pay a higher price only because some people wanted halal-certified products. The trust was represented by senior advocate M R Shamshad before the apex court.

The trust, in a rejoinder filed in the apex court, citing Mehta's statement, said: "The statements of the central government….are completely incorrect, vexatious, and scandalous. The said statements are without any basis….the instructing officer of the central government has shown irresponsible behaviour while instructing the Solicitor General to make such statements…".

The petitioner urged the apex court to direct the Centre for disclosure of the fact as to which officer instructed Mehta to make such statements before the court as these statements have caused serious prejudice to the concept of halal, which is considered to be one of the basic requirements of behaviour and lifestyle of a very large community in the country.

The rejoinder added that it is a serious issue of religious belief and practice of a large section of Indian citizenry and the same is protected under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

The trust said that the “central government has sought to selectively target only the halal certifications. Certifications like Kosher are still prevalent and being sold in different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, even on products like apple cider (vinegar) etc”.

The rejoinder said: "Halal certification, mostly, if not all, are consumer driven. In the process as to whether this certification is required or not, there is no role to be played by the certifying agency, like the petitioners’. It is a business decision of manufacturing companies to opt for such certification…”.

The trust made it clear that it neither suggests or compels any manufacturing companies, whether it is non-vegetarian food, vegetarian food or edible food or any ancillary items associated with food, to have halal certifications.

Countering Mehta’s submissions, the petitioner said it has not issued any halal certification to either iron or cement. "As far as the allegation that certifying agencies charging the total collection in a few lakh crores is concerned, this allegation again has been reported very widely, the source of which is the baseless oral instruction of the central government," said the rejoinder.

On January 20, Mehta contended before the Supreme Court that he was shocked to learn that products, other than meat-based, which are sought to be sold as halal-certified, saying, “I was shocked yesterday, even cement used is to be halal-certified! Sariyas (iron bars) used have to be halal-certified...Water bottles which we get are required to be halal-certified….”.

In 2024, the apex court sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and others on separate pleas challenging the notification prohibiting the manufacturing, storage, sale and distribution of food products with halal certification within Uttar Pradesh, except for items produced for export. The petitioners’ counsel had said an FIR was lodged in Uttar Pradesh against one of the petitioners and other entities alleging they were issuing forged halal certificates for financial gains.

Halal India Private Limited, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Halal Trust, and others had moved the apex court. Last year, the apex court had directed no coercive steps would be taken against the trust and its office bearers in connection with the FIR lodged in Lucknow over Halal certification.