Jamiat To Boycott Iftar, Eid Milan Events By Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan For Supporting Waqf Amendment Bill

Saharanpur: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the largest Muslim organisation of India has decided to boycott Iftar, Eid Milan and other events hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart M Chandrababu Naidu and union minister Chirag Paswan over their silence on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 as a symbolic protest.

The bill, which is likely to be tabled in the ongoing budget session after clearance by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) headed by BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, is seen by Muslims as an intrusion into their religious affairs with the provisions like inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf affairs and the removal of 'Waqf by user' provision which allows a property to be treated as waqf based on the long-term tradition of utilisation for religious and charitable purposes.

Kumar, Naidu and Paswan—all part of the BJP led NDA government at the Centre—have effectively endorsed the amendment bill after supporting the amendments proposed by the JPC.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, which aims to replace the 1995 Amendment Act, was introduced in the Parliament on August 8 last year and was referred to the JPC following opposition by the Opposition. The bill is likely to be tabled in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament after the JPC led by BJP's Jagdambika Pal filed its final report to Lok Sabha Speaker on Jan 30.