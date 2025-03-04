ETV Bharat / bharat

Jamia Protest: HC Stays Suspension Of Several Students For Protesting In Campus Without Permission

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the suspension of several Jamia Millia Islamia students for protesting in the campus allegedly without prior permission.

The high court also ordered the constitution of a committee of university officials under the supervision of the vice chancellor to resolve the issue and said they should also involve student representatives in the discussion.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the university to file a report in the matter.

The court was hearing a plea by four Jamia students challenging an order of the university proctor suspending them and banning them from entering the campus.

The counsel for the students submitted before the court that they were holding a peaceful protest.