Jamia Professor Selected As India Lead Of NIHR Oral Health Project By UK Govt Agency

New Delhi: A faculty of the Jamia Millia Islamia has been awarded a grant of 39,000 GBP (91.15 lakh in Indian currency) for spearheading NIHR Global Health Group as India lead on Oral Health project by an agency of the UK government, an official release said on Thursday.

Professor Abhishek Mehta, faculty of Public Health Dentistry at the varsity's Dentistry department, has been selected as a Principal Investigator and India Lead for the project granted by the National Institute of Healthcare and Research, it said.

According to the release, the two-year research programme aims to address the neglect of oral diseases in four lower- middle and middle-income countries namely Kenya, Colombia, India and Brazil.

Its objective include to assess the pattern, mechanisms and impact of oral health inequalities, to determine the influence of commercial determinants on oral health and in particular the role of the sugar and tobacco industries, to assess the economic burden of oral diseases and opportunities for oral health system reforms and to co-produce and test public health interventions and system reforms to reduce oral health inequalities and promote population oral health.

In addition, the programme aims to develop local research capacity through an extensive range of training and short courses. This two-year long project carries a grant award of 93000 GBP, it said. As part of this multinational project, in which Jamia is one of the collaborators, professor Mehta has been tasked with the responsibility of spearheading the capacity of building aspects of the project.

After undertaking a training needs assessment exercise to identify specific gaps in dental public health research training in India, as part of the project, the Faculty of Dentistry will develop and implement an ambitious training and capacity building programme for early and mid-career researchers selected from different dental colleges and public health institutions in India.

University College London is the lead institute of the project being conducted by 15 researchers across ten countries. The other collaborating institutes include University of Glasgow, Queen Mary University, Staffordshire University, National University of Colombia, University of Nairobi, ABRASCO, Public Health Foundation of India, Lok Swasthya SEWA Trust, National Dental Research Institute, Singapore, The Australian National University, University of Melbourne, University of California, San Francisco, and Trinity College, Dublin.