Jamia Millia Islamia Hikes Fees by Up To 41% Across Courses For 2025-26

New Delhi: Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia has announced a fee hike for the academic year 2025-26, with increases ranging from 16 to 41 per cent across various courses.

A comparison of the latest prospectus with that of the previous year reveals a sharp rise in tuition fees.

The Department of Persian has seen a 41.41 per cent increase, with fees rising from Rs 6,700 to Rs 9,475 per year.

The Department of Arabic follows closely, with a 37.15 per cent hike, pushing annual fees from Rs 7,200 to Rs 9,875.

Similarly, foreign language programmes, including BA (Hons) in Turkish and other languages, have also witnessed a 37.15 per cent fee rise.

Social sciences programmes, including MA and BA (Hons) in political science, four-year BA (multidisciplinary) and BCom (Hons), now cost Rs 9,875 per year, reflecting a 32.99 per cent increase from the previous Rs 7,425.