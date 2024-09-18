ETV Bharat / bharat

'Jamaat-e-Islami Not Against Electoral Politics, 1987 Rigged Elections Disheartened Us'

JeI backed indepdent candidate for Pulwama assembly seat Dr Talat Majid shows his inked finger after casting vote (L) and voters queue up to cast vote in the first phase of J-K assembly polls ( ETV Bharat )

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): As voting for the much awaited Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, which are being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, got underway on Wednesday, cadres of the banned socio-religious organisation Jamaat-e-Islami flocked to the polling booths early morning to cast their vote after nearly four decades.

The JeI, which had fought the 1987 assembly elections in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir under the Muslim United Front (MUF) banner, was declared an 'unlawful association' in the run up to the Article 370 abrogation by the BJP government at the Centre on February 28, 2019 for “fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India”.

Jamaat-e-Islami backed candidate Dr Talat Majid on Pulwama assembly constituency cast his vote today at his native village Goripora and spoke with ETV Bharat about his vote and jumping into the electoral fray as a candidate.

Dr Talat, a former JeI member, resigned from his government job and joined politics. He is contesting his maiden assembly elections against National Conference candidate Khalil Bandh and People's Democratic Party candidate Waheed Para.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Talat said that the situation after 2014 elections and especially after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 followed by a shift in the India-Pakistan relation made him to “ponder deeply and decide that the banned JeI and its members must participate in the democratic exercise to address the issues that cropped up in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Dr Talat said that JeI was not against the electoral and democratic exercise but had stayed away after 1987 due to the rigging of elections by a regional party which cast deep doubts about their fairness and transparency.