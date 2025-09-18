Jaya And Vijaya Worship Make Jalpaiguri Royal Durga Puja Unique
The 516-year-old royal Durga puja and the worship of Jaya and Vijaya: A Devi of peace
Published : September 18, 2025 at 3:56 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Durga Puja at Jalpaiguri Baikunthapur Rajbari (Royal family) is a bit different from others in the North Bengal region. Two friends - Jaya and Vijaya are worshipped here along with Maa Durga. They are worshipped here every year mainly as a symbol of peace.
This year's puja of the Jalpaiguri royal family has entered its 516th year. It is said that in 1510, two brothers Bishu Singh and Shishu Singh of the Jalpaiguri Baikunthpur royal family introduced the Durga Puja of the Rajbari. At that time, the capital of the Raikat dynasty was in Subarnapur in undivided Bengal. The puja started there. Later, the puja was shifted to the banks of the Teesta river in Jalpaiguri, the capital of the Baikunthpur state. Since then, the puja is still being performed in the Baikunthpur Rajbari in Jalpaiguri according to the old tradition.
Maa Durga here is known as Kanak Durga. Lakshmi, Kartik, Ganesh, Saraswati and even a lion and a tiger accompany the mother. The idol of the Baikunthpur royal family is Baikunthanath. Therefore, the structure is worshipped after worshiping Sri Krishna.
Following the ancient tradition, the structure is worshipped at the Baikunthpur Rajbari in Jalpaiguri on the day after Janmashtami. On that day, the Nanda festival and traditional mud play are organized. The auspicious beginning of Durga Puja is celebrated with full devotion in the presence of the members of the royal family. The soil for the mud play is kept. Later, the work of building the Durga idol of the Baikunthpur Rajbari is done with that mud, which is a unique example of the cultural and religious heritage of North Bengal.
The royal priest, Shibu Ghoshal said, "Even though there is no king or kingdom, the Puja is still performed here according to ancient customs. The idol of the Rajbari is Tapta Kanchanvarna (the colour of molten gold). Her two friends Jaya and Vijaya live next to Maa Durga. When Maa comes to earth, Jaya brings Vijaya. This is only in the Jalpaiguri Rajbari, it is not seen anywhere else. Jaya and Vijaya are symbols of peace. During Janmashtami, after the Puja of Shri Krishna, the work of making the idol begins."
Here, according to Kalika Purana, Goddess Durga is worshipped. Royal priest Shibu Ghoshal said, "On the day of Mahalaya, Maa Kali is worshipped in our temple. On that day, Maa Durga's eyes are painted. On that day, Maa is first dressed in a cotton saree. Later, she is dressed in a Benarasi saree."
Earlier, Maa Durga’s dress material (sarees) used to come from Assam and Kolkata. Now, the clothes for Maa's idol are coming from Kolkata. Chandwa or the canopy will come from Bangladesh. Golden Durga is our daily worshipper.
There is a custom of offering non-vegetarian food to Maa Durga, called as Uma on all four days of puja at the Baikunthapur Rajbari. It is still the same. From Saptami to Dashami, five types of fried fish are offered. Along with this, on the tenth day, Durga is offered hilsa fish, raw vegetables, and lotus leaves from the pantabhata ( fermented rice).
At one time, human sacrifice was a tradition in this royal palace. However, that rule has changed with the times. There is still a tradition of sacrificing pigeons in the royal palace puja at midnight.
Royal priest Shibu Ghoshal said, "The puja is done the same way it was done during the royal period. Human sacrifice was done at midnight earlier. At that juncture no one except the members of the royal family is allowed to enter the temple. Along with that, four pairs of pigeons are sacrificed. We have been performing puja here for generations. We have a good time during the puja."
Last minute preparations for Durga Puja of the Jalpaiguri royal family are underway. Family members are busy with the Puja. Rajbari member Linda Basu said, "Our Puja is performed with devotion. On Dashami day – the last day of the puja, lakhs of people gather here. There is police security and locals also stay with them.”
Tourists and visitors come from far and wide to see the Durga Puja. Even today, the emotions of the city dwellers are entwined around this ancient Puja of more than five hundred years. Local resident Ridham Barman said, "I came to see how the preparations for the Puja are going on. There is nostalgia involved. This Puja is our tradition in Jalpaiguri. The Jalpaiguri Rajbari Puja has a different dimension. Even if there is pomp and noise elsewhere, the Rajbari puja has to be visited first."
