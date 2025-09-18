ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaya And Vijaya Worship Make Jalpaiguri Royal Durga Puja Unique

Jalpaiguri: Durga Puja at Jalpaiguri Baikunthapur Rajbari (Royal family) is a bit different from others in the North Bengal region. Two friends - Jaya and Vijaya are worshipped here along with Maa Durga. They are worshipped here every year mainly as a symbol of peace.

This year's puja of the Jalpaiguri royal family has entered its 516th year. It is said that in 1510, two brothers Bishu Singh and Shishu Singh of the Jalpaiguri Baikunthpur royal family introduced the Durga Puja of the Rajbari. At that time, the capital of the Raikat dynasty was in Subarnapur in undivided Bengal. The puja started there. Later, the puja was shifted to the banks of the Teesta river in Jalpaiguri, the capital of the Baikunthpur state. Since then, the puja is still being performed in the Baikunthpur Rajbari in Jalpaiguri according to the old tradition.

Preperations underway at Durga Puja at Jalpaiguri Baikunthapur Rajbari (ETV Bharat)

Maa Durga here is known as Kanak Durga. Lakshmi, Kartik, Ganesh, Saraswati and even a lion and a tiger accompany the mother. The idol of the Baikunthpur royal family is Baikunthanath. Therefore, the structure is worshipped after worshiping Sri Krishna.

Following the ancient tradition, the structure is worshipped at the Baikunthpur Rajbari in Jalpaiguri on the day after Janmashtami. On that day, the Nanda festival and traditional mud play are organized. The auspicious beginning of Durga Puja is celebrated with full devotion in the presence of the members of the royal family. The soil for the mud play is kept. Later, the work of building the Durga idol of the Baikunthpur Rajbari is done with that mud, which is a unique example of the cultural and religious heritage of North Bengal.

The royal priest, Shibu Ghoshal said, "Even though there is no king or kingdom, the Puja is still performed here according to ancient customs. The idol of the Rajbari is Tapta Kanchanvarna (the colour of molten gold). Her two friends Jaya and Vijaya live next to Maa Durga. When Maa comes to earth, Jaya brings Vijaya. This is only in the Jalpaiguri Rajbari, it is not seen anywhere else. Jaya and Vijaya are symbols of peace. During Janmashtami, after the Puja of Shri Krishna, the work of making the idol begins."